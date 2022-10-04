Training for festive season weight loss. Know the right journey!

By Sohrab Khushrushahi

Let’s stop our focus on weight loss for starters. There is more to our life than just a number on the scale and the sooner we understand that the better off we will be. We’ll be able to enjoy our life and the festivities around us with a lot more ease.

The one thing people need to understand is that fitness is a lifestyle. It’s about making a choice for good, that way you never stop or quit. The thing with festivals and India, they never stop coming, every other day is a festive day, so you need to be smart about your food choices.

First things first, let’s make sure movement is a part of our daily life, just like brushing our teeth when we wake up first thing in the morning. The day we start doing that we’ve made a change for good, and a lot of the other things get easier and more manageable. Human beings were designed to move and the more do, the fitter we will be. Having said that, there will be days we don’t get our workouts in and that’s fine. Just start again the next day.

As far as food and alcohol is concerned, go out and eat, have your alcohol – have fun, but be mindful of what you are eating and drinking and how much. We tend to go overboard a lot under the guise of festivals. That’s when the problem arises. When it comes down to alcohol, make sure you stay well hydrated. So, have a lot of water, stay as active as possible and keep moving.

If I had to set out some guidelines for the festive season, these would be it:

Incorporate 20-30 mins of movement/exercise in your day. If not every day, at-least 3-4 times a week.

Plan ahead- Make sure you know where you’re going and what you will have available to you, as far as food and alcohol is concerned.

Always eat a little before head out for a big night – It helps in two ways (a) I’m less hungry when I get to my destination and hence less temptation to eat some junk (b) I also eat less since I’m already full.

Sip on your alcohol, don’t gulp it down one shot after another and make sure you have plenty of water between drinks. Also try and avoid the sweet, aerated drinks, stick to lime and soda, if possible;

Sleep is important. So, make sure you are making up for any loss sleep during the next day or week.

Having said all the above, sometimes being diligent just isn’t possible and we do give in. And you know what, that’s totally fine. Every day is a new day so move on and get back on track with your fitness and everything will be fine. Most important, enjoy whatever you’re doing and stop making it sound like the end of the world.

