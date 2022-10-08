Tips to prevent heart ailments as per the ancient Ayurveda system

By Dr. Puru Dhawan

In India, where less than 20% of the world’s population resides, accounts for approximately 60% of the world’s heart disease burden. The annual number of deaths caused due to chronic vascular disease has taken a rise from 2.26 million to 4.77 million.

In the present time, anybody can have a heart attack despite their age; it is primarily due to an unhealthy lifestyle that most of us follow. As we are into jobs that require less body movement, we should be aware of the reasons for the development of heart disease and make sure to bring healthy changes accordingly so that it can be prevented, as prevention is always better than cure.

People who have a family history of heart disease should take extra precaution as they are more prone to getting one, so it is very important for them to follow a lifestyle that promotes heart health.

There are numerous causes of heart disease; it can be due to smoking, a high-fat diet, high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, and even obesity. The main cause of heart disease is a sedentary lifestyle, stress, and unhealthy diet.”

Inactive Lifestyle & Unhealthy Diet the leading cause of heart disease

Physical inactivity, where we do not engage in any bodily movement, can be dangerous and can lead us to heart and circulatory diseases. When being inactive, fatty materials start to build up in your arteries that carry the blood to your organs, and when the arteries that carry blood to the heart and brain get damaged or clogged, it can lead to heart attack or brain stroke. Today’s fast food services have reached an excellent transformation, but with that, they have also equipped ways of making food with cheap oil and processed food. Our food habit has taken a long turn as, due to our busy lifestyle, we are falling prey to fast food that persists use of high sugar, oil, and processed food. By following tips based on Ayurvedic techniques, one can prevent heart ailments in his/her life. These are some simple changes that we must embrace.

Follow a Lifestyle that comprises some Physical Activity

To keep one’s heart health optimum, one should be physically active. In fact, it is recommended to indulge in yoga or exercise at least 150 minutes per week, where you will perform heart-pumping aerobic exercise or indulge in at least 30 minutes of yoga/workout five times a week. There are several yoga routines and poses that benefit our heart muscles; you can perform Surya Namaskar and Pranayama to keep your heart healthy.

Define your Diet with Healthy Food Choices

Our food intake directly impacts heart health, so you should start by avoiding food that is highly processed, fried, and sugary. Thereafter, make it a habit to consume lots of fruits and vegetables, with that include healthy fats such as ghee that are essential for the whole body.

Always Keep a Calm Mind

Keep yourself free as a bird and do not worry or stress too much as it can affect your heart. Stress increases inflammation in our body, which in turn affects heart health due to elevated blood pressure levels. Stress can also lead a person to follow unhealthy habits such as smoking, overeating, and an inactive lifestyle. So make sure to keep yourself calm and in peace by practicing yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises. Also, engage in relaxing activities that will help you relieve your stress; some of them are going for a hike, trek, listening to music, & camping, and make sure you laugh a lot.

Take precautions beforehand so that it does not get late and also asks everyone to go for regular check-ups and maintain your cholesterol and blood pressure levels normal. Following Ayurveda by practicing yoga on a daily basis, combining healthy food habits can help you keep your heart alive and kicking. And, by not indulging in any bad habits, you can ensure that you won’t have to face any heart ailments in your life. Make it a purpose to intake natural herbs and follow Ayurvedic methods to keep your whole body healthy.

(The author is BAMS, Medical Director & CEO, SR Institute of Advanced Ayurvedic Science (SRIAAS), Gurgaon. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)