The role of Artificial Intelligence in addressing rural healthcare needs

By Mohit Sood

India has a rich history of medicine dating back to 5000 BC, with various advances in Ayurveda as well as relevant contributions to modern medical advances. Post-independence, the healthcare sector has faced numerous challenges, but the country has come a long way from home-based medicinal treatments to advanced, technology-backed healthcare solutions. Although the market size and public expenditure of the Indian healthcare sector is rising, challenges still persist in the healthcare system and restrict it from achieving its full potential.

With scale being a primary issue, and the ability to cater to the farthest expanses of the country, there is much scope and opportunity to develop a robust healthcare delivery mechanism that can address the growing needs of patients across the country.

Taking an example of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world at large was not prepared to handle the magnitude of the situation on one hand, and coupled with emerging countries like India where inadequate medical infrastructure existed; the situation was nothing less than a catastrophe with no disaster recovery plan in place. Overrun hospitals, shortage of supplies, and burnout among healthcare professionals et al demonstrated the lack of basic facilities, infrastructure and little or no means to address patients in remote locations of the country due to the existing set-up. Even while the world has been moving forward in bridging distances through technology, India’s healthcare landscape continues to lag behind in this one key area,

which is paramount to developing better access to healthcare services, especially in rural regions.

The Plight of Healthcare Services in Rural India

Despite significant developments to uplift rural healthcare facilities, it is still widely characterized by high costs, below-par medical standards, frequent errors, near to obsolete equipment, outdated technology, and limited access to primary medical facilities.

About 64.61% of India’s total population is based in rural and remote areas. This by far becomes the most daunting challenge to cater to a large populace with limitations in government facilities, private medical practitioners who run small nursing homes with very basic infrastructure leading to referrals in developed cities which add to the burden of patients. 75% of India’s health infrastructure and 74% of doctors are available in urban areas, depriving 73% of the aforementioned rural population of even primary healthcare services.

Additionally, India has a below-par doctor-patient ratio of 1:1445 compared to the WHO recommendation of 1:1000. Despite the demographic incline of the population towards remote regions, the rural medical healthcare services of the country seem marginalized and this calls for the need to upgrade and build better reach and access to patients.

Leveraging Technology to Strengthen the Indian Healthcare System in Remote Areas

India has made significant progress in providing primary, preventive, and advanced healthcare services, free immunization campaigns, hospitals, and affordable delivery of required healthcare services under various schemes like the National Rural Health Mission, Integrated Delivery System (IDS), etc. However, in the wake of the pandemic, the Indian healthcare system has come under scrutiny, exposing its inadequacies and drawbacks.

The Indian healthcare sector needs tech-based interventions and innovations that can significantly bridge the wide discrepancies between urban and rural healthcare facilities. When the government imposed travelling restrictions and lockdowns, almost all healthcare facilities across the country were forced to leverage technological solutions to cater to the demands of the patients.

What began as a reactive measure has now become an opportunity to build a long-term solution for the healthcare industry. Therefore, to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), the Indian healthcare system needs technology that can bridge the gaps and enhance access, affordability and patient experience to quality healthcare. With technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered applications, the Indian healthcare industry is waking up to a new dawn and witnessing a tectonic shift from physical brick & mortar medical facilities to tech-enabled virtual or phy-gital care centres and telemedicine facilities.

As network connectivity improves and telecommunications evolves across the country, telemedicine or teleconsultation is emerging as a much-needed respite for patients while also assisting doctors and healthcare professionals in reaching out to remote locations without incurring significant costs. It plays a crucial role in meeting the needs of the rural population, which have been limited due to a lack of trained medical personnel and resources. An effective telemedicine framework will enable affordable, timely healthcare services remotely, thereby, providing essential health services at home instead of going to a

public hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

Broadening Horizons and Possibilities

Compared to the urban healthcare system, rural healthcare facilities require urgent attention to ensure access to primary healthcare and affordable medical facilities. As the world moves into new realities enabled by technology, we must adopt a forward-thinking mindset if we are to succeed. Lack of proper medical attention has made medically marginalized rural centers breeding spots for harmful diseases. To address these concerns, doctors and healthcare experts must embrace the growing advances in technology that will become an ideal solution to provide seamless access to healthcare facilities and

bridge the gap in our system.

The Indian healthcare system has a lot of untapped potential and the resounding success of the Covid-19 vaccine drive was certainly a reminder of this. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India supported the R&D and manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines with “Make-in-India” & “Make-for-World”. The CoWIN platform was used to evaluate geographical coverage, track ‘Adverse Event Following Immunization’ (AEFI), promote inclusivity, and provide vaccination schedules. To ensure that this nationwide exercise was carried out effectively, multiple systematic interventions were implemented to facilitate capacity building.

If we look at examples of IoT and AI, analysis, timely predictions, diagnosis and identification of medical or health issues become an important bridge in reducing the overall requirements for direct patient-physician interactions. Health-tech or medtech innovations enabled by AI and telemedicine are playing a crucial role in positioning the Indian healthcare sector on a global pedestal. India is ranked 10th on the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-21 out of 46 destinations by the Medical Tourism Association. Thousands of patients visit India from around the world for affordable, advanced and quality treatments; and yet we fall short when it comes to addressing the needs of our own people based in the rural outback of the country.

(The author is a Regional Managing Principal, ZS India. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)