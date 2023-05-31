healthcare revolution, health news, pharma news,

By Dr Kunnambath Ramadas

World No Tobacco Day, observed on May 31st, serves as an annual reminder of the global health risks associated with tobacco use. In India, where the burden of cancer is on the rise, it is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking, especially among young adults. This thought-provoking article aims to shed light on the correlation between tobacco use, cancer prevalence, and the glamorization of smoking. Moreover, it emphasizes the significance of prioritizing nutritious food choices as a means of cancer prevention, urging individuals to make healthier decisions.

Tobacco consumption remains a leading cause of preventable diseases, with cancer being one of the most severe consequences. In India, a significant number of cancer cases can be attributed to various forms of tobacco use, including smoking, chewing, and exposure to second-hand smoke. The carcinogens present in tobacco adversely affect almost every organ in the body, significantly increasing the risk of developing several types of cancer, such as lung, oral, throat, and pancreatic cancer. It is alarming to see how tobacco use contributes to the growing cancer burden in our country.

One of the concerning trends that perpetuates the increasing cancer burden in India is the glamorization of smoking, particularly among young adults. As per the Toll of Tobacco in India statistics among young adults (age 15+), 28.6% of the population currently uses tobacco products1. The portrayal of smoking in popular culture and movies has a profound influence on impressionable minds, creating a false perception of sophistication and coolness associated with tobacco use. This glamorization not only normalizes smoking but also downplays the severe health consequences it entails. As a result, we witness a rise in the number of young individuals experimenting with tobacco products, unknowingly putting their health at risk. Another trend, which is the cause of a rapid rise in the growth of this category, is the rising mental health issues on the back of growing performance pressures and growing emptiness making children more vulnerable

Raising awareness through comprehensive campaigns is vital to educate the public, particularly young adults, about the harmful effects of tobacco use and its strong connection to cancer. These campaigns should go beyond showcasing the negative impacts and emphasize the importance of making informed choices for a healthier lifestyle. By highlighting the benefits of a tobacco-free life, we can motivate individuals to prioritize their well-being and encourage positive behaviour change.

Strengthening tobacco control regulations and ensuring their rigorous enforcement is critical to managing tobacco consumption. This includes measures such as increasing taxes on tobacco products, banning tobacco advertising in all forms along with statutory warnings, enforcing the display of graphic warning labels on packaging, and establishing smoke-free environments in public places. By implementing and strictly enforcing these regulations, we can create a deterrent for tobacco use and protect the health of the population.

Shifting the focus towards promoting healthy lifestyle choices is crucial in reducing the risk of cancer. Encouraging individuals to adopt a nutritious diet, engage in regular physical activity, and maintain a healthy weight can significantly contribute to preventing various types of cancer. Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides essential nutrients that support overall health and strengthen the immune system, reducing the risk of cancer development.

Engaging and empowering young adults is key to countering the influence of smoking glamorization. By involving them in advocacy programs and providing accurate information about the dangers of tobacco use, we can equip them with the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions. Encouraging youth to become advocates for healthy lifestyles and ambassadors of change among their peers can have a powerful impact on reshaping social norms and attitudes toward tobacco use.

As we approach World No Tobacco Day, let us collectively prioritize our health and well-being by saying no to tobacco. By understanding the link between tobacco use, cancer prevalence, and the glamorization of smoking, we can work together to create a society where tobacco use is no longer the norm. Let us embrace nutritious food choices, empower the youth, and advocate for stricter regulations. Together, we can build a healthier future, free from the grip of tobacco and its devastating effects. We need food; Not Tobacco.

(The author is Director – Clinical Operations and Allied services, Karkinos Healthcare. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)

1