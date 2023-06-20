The detrimental effects of air pollution on human fertility and parenthood: A comprehensive exploration

By Dr. Sonu Balhara

Air pollution has garnered increasing attention for its detrimental effects on human health. While its impact on respiratory ailments and cardiovascular diseases is well-documented, emerging research has also shed light on the adverse consequences of air pollution on fertility. Both men and women are susceptible to its harmful influence, with studies indicating that air pollution can disrupt reproductive processes and contribute to infertility.

Scientific investigations have revealed a concerning association between air pollution, impaired fertility, and reproductive health. Certain air pollutants, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metals, have been associated with disruptions in hormonal balance. These substances can interfere with the normal functioning of hormones, disturbing the menstrual cycle in women and impeding sperm production in men, making conception more challenging. Furthermore, certain pollutants present in the air can induce epigenetic modifications, which alter gene expression patterns within reproductive cells.

Pollutants present in the air, such as particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), have been linked to reduced sperm count, motility, and morphology. In addition, toxic components infiltrate the male reproductive system, causing oxidative stress and inflammation, thus affecting sperm production and function, leading to what is known as male factor infertility.

Among women, endocrine-disrupting chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), affect the production, regulation, and release of reproductive hormones, resulting in irregularities in the menstrual cycle, ovulatory dysfunction, and reduced fertility. In addition, these pollutants adversely impact egg quality, making conception more challenging. The toxic substances in the air can also penetrate the placenta during pregnancy, potentially leading to complications and adverse outcomes for both the mother and the developing fetus. In addition, exposure to air pollution during pregnancy heightens the risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in the newborn.

It is worth noting that the adverse effects of air pollution on fertility are not limited to urban environments or industrial areas. Indoor air pollution from household products, cooking fuels, and smoking can pose a significant risk. Some studies have indicated that indoor air pollution may have even more pronounced effects on fertility than outdoor air pollution.

In an era where air pollutants impact fertility, some IVF laboratories go the extra mile to protect both gametes and embryos from pollution, especially when fertilizing. They proactively establish controlled environments with advanced air filtration systems, adhere rigorously to contamination protocols, regularly monitor air quality, and enforce stringent quality control measures. These comprehensive efforts safeguard the gametes from contamination, promoting the development of healthy and viable embryos.

Addressing the impact of air pollution on fertility necessitates a multi-faceted approach. Stricter regulations, policies, and lifestyle modifications to reduce pollution levels are crucial. Additionally, using indoor air purifiers and avoiding outdoor activities during high pollution are proactive measures individuals can take to minimize their exposure.

In summary, air pollution threatens fertility among both men and women. Recognizing the impact of pollution on reproductive health is crucial to finding practical solutions for individuals and couples struggling to conceive. By prioritizing efforts to reduce pollution levels and promote a cleaner environment, we can pave the way for improved reproductive outcomes and offer hope to those facing unexplained infertility challenges.

(The author is a Director, ART Fertility Clinics, Gurgaon. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)