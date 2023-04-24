The art of bio-remodelling and hyaluronic acid: Creating a masterpiece

By Dr. Falguni Shah

Women are superhumans, literally. So much is expected of her, even though society gives her so little. The situation becomes more difficult for her when she becomes a wife and a mother. They have to effectively combine work and the home, while trying to look their best. She’s the rock that supports her home and the thread that holds it together. She has to be firm and compassionate at the same time, and take care of everyone. However, in the midst of all of these daily rigours and being exposed to stress and the elements, her skin suffers.

Every woman deserves to be a masterpiece; a perfect work of art, but laxity issues, ageing, and lack of hydration can make their dream skin elusive. To rejuvenate, repair and enhance the skin for proper health and attractive appearance, there are a plethora of options out there. Getting the right skin treatment is often elusive for many because they turn to the wrong solutions and products. However, there has been a focus on bio-remodelling and hyaluronic acid in recent years. Just like Picasso and DaVinci, the right bio-remodelling procedure can help create flawless skin, fight off the effects of ageing, and provide all-round flexibility, elasticity, and plumpness that you desire.

You can succeed at work, be a great daughter, wife, and mother, and still possess killer skin if you know what you need to do. Not only does hyaluronic acid help reverse the effects of ageing and stress on your skin, but can also help to prevent the conditions that you dread. So, how exactly does it work?

Becoming a masterpiece with bio-remodelling and hyaluronic acid

Unlike fillers that focus on specific spots, require frequent refills, and may sometimes spin out of control if not well administered, bio-remodelling is a more convenient alternative. It has one of the highest concentrations of pure hyaluronic acid which goes into the skin layer to trigger hydration, elasticity, and flexibility all across the body, especially in areas like your face, neck, and hands. As a result, it enhances the production of collagen and elastin in the skin. Elastin and collagen are more or less the two building blocks of the skin because they help to maintain the structure, texture, and stretchiness of the skin. These are important for anyone who’s looking for a skin that represents the perfect masterpiece. It is important to get the right bio-remodelling therapy from a trusted source or you’d be wasting not just your time and money but also risking your skin’s health. One good recommendation is profhilo, which is synonymous to bio remodelling.

Profhilo treatment is considered one of the best things that have happened in the cosmetics industry in recent years. It is a revolutionary injectable, stabilised hyaluronic acid-based product which allows for the substance to be injected into the skin to help treat laxity and other skin defects. This is because hyaluronic acid is hydrophilic, which means it is able to retain moisture, making your skin firmer and more luminous.

Shining forth as an authentic beauty

You can still glow and be the model you want to be. You can shine through as a masterpiece regardless of the hustle and bustle you have to endure daily. With bio-remodelling and the right dose of hyaluronic acid, you can get the perfect skin you desire. No woman should have to settle for anything less when they give so much to society. If you have questions, concerns, or a condition that you think might complicate the procedure, you should seek your doctor’s opinion.

(The author is a founder and owner of Radiance Skin Clinic. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)