Text Neck Syndrome: A condition caused by excessive use of portable devices

By Dr Chetan Rathod

We spend hours on our phones and other gadgets like tablets, laptops etc and while we are using these gadgets most of us have our heads placed forward, shoulders rounded and slumped back.

Prolonged hours of sitting in such a position have led to a condition called text neck, which is found to be prevalent not just amongst adults but also amongst children.

With the number of phone users increasing by 1.8 % per year, and even children using handheld devices on a day-to-day basis, the number of people getting affected by this condition seems to be increasing day after day.

Impact of text neck on one’s body

Tilting one’s head for prolonged periods of time, while being engaged with gadgets puts a lot of stress on the neck. With every inch of the head tilted forward, it results in doubling the weight of the head leading to excessive force on the neck.

Compressed and tightened muscles, tendons, and ligament structures in the front of the neck and the lengthening of the muscles, tendons, and ligament structures on the back of the neck cause a lot of stress on the neck muscles and leads to what we now know as the text neck.

Symptoms of text neck

While Text neck is yet to be defined as a medical diagnosis, the term is commonly used for a repetitive stress injury which is believed to have been caused by excessive use of handheld mobile devices or other gadgets.

A doctor or other medical professionals such as chiropractors must be consulted to typically identify text neck pain, with a physical examination and after looking into the patient’s medical history, including a review of the symptoms.

Common symptoms of text neck are:

Pain : A sharp, stabbing pain in a particular spot or diffused over an area, usually around the lower part of the neck

: A sharp, stabbing pain in a particular spot or diffused over an area, usually around the lower part of the neck Radiating pain in the shoulders and arms : The pain radiates down the shoulders and arms, similar to a slip disc symptom. It can also lead to tingling or numbness in the hands, weakness in the hands or Rotator cuff tendonitis.

: The pain radiates down the shoulders and arms, similar to a slip disc symptom. It can also lead to tingling or numbness in the hands, weakness in the hands or Rotator cuff tendonitis. Muscular weakness : The trapezius, rhomboids and shoulder external rotators, muscles around the shoulder turn weak and painful.

: The trapezius, rhomboids and shoulder external rotators, muscles around the shoulder turn weak and painful. Headache : Tension headaches are common in this condition.

: Tension headaches are common in this condition. Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) problems: Pain or dysfunction in the jaw joints and muscles.

Prevention

Technology is a major part of our lives and ditching our gadgets is not an option or solution to this problem. What we can do, however, is avoid prolonged usage of handheld devices and take frequent breaks. Setting screen time reminders can be helpful.

Avoid static postures for long periods.

Set a reminder to do easy, basic neck exercises during breaks. These can be seated stretches from side to side, neck rotations, eye exercises and shoulder rotations.

Position the device at an angle that would reduce stress on the head/neck and the upper extremities. While using a computer, make sure that the monitor is straight ahead, and one is not looking downwards at the screen. A basic rule is to keep the screen at an arm’s length away and straight ahead.

Get a good, ergonomically designed chair as this will help one avoid text neck and other lower back problems as well.

Avoid holding large or heavy devices in one hand for long durations. They might end up straining the shoulders and neck.

It is important to limit screen time. Use that time for improving your physical and mental health.

For acute cases, rehabilitation programs of 2-4 weeks can be done with the guidance of a professional chiropractor. In case of any text neck symptoms, reach out to a professional. Remember, prevention can be a little bit of work but a lot less painful, so make sure to do regular exercises.

(The author is a Consultant Trauma & Replacement Surgeon, HCG Hospitals, Bhavnagar. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)