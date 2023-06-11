By Ankur Biplav

Autism is sometimes diagnosed in adults. Does it develop in later stages or only childhood? Dr PN Renjen, senior consultant, neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, says autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is typically diagnosed in early childhood, usually by the age of two or three. However some individuals may receive a diagnosis later in life. This can occur for several reasons:

Late recognition: Some people may exhibit subtle signs of ASD that go unnoticed or are misinterpreted during childhood. As they grow older, these signs may become more apparent or have a greater impact on their daily lives, leading to a diagnosis in adulthood.

What are the signs of autism in adults and how is it diagnosed?

In adults, the signs of autism can vary widely, as individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can have different strengths, challenges, and coping mechanisms. However, some common signs are:

Social difficulties: Adults with autism may have difficulty understanding social cues, maintaining eye contact, interpreting facial expressions, and engaging in reciprocal conversations. They may struggle with social interactions, finding it difficult to make and keep friends.

Adults with autism often display intense or narrow interests in specific topics, objects, or activities. They may engage in repetitive behaviours. They may also follow strict routines and become distressed by changes in their environment. Difficulties with executive functioning: Executive functioning involves skills such as organisation, planning, problem-solving, etc. Adults with autism may struggle with these abilities.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing autism in adults typically involves a comprehensive assessment by a healthcare professional or specialist, such as a psychologist or psychiatrist. The diagnosis process may include:

Evaluation of medical and developmental history: The clinician will review the individual’s personal and family medical history, developmental milestones, and any previous assessments or interventions.

Various standardised assessment tools may be used to evaluate symptoms and functioning. These often include self-report questionnaires, observations of behaviour, and structured interviews. Medical and psychological evaluation: The clinician may conduct medical examinations or order additional tests to rule out other conditions with similar signs. Psychological assessments may also be administered to evaluate intellectual abilities, adaptive functioning, and any co-occurring mental health conditions.

Are severity and symptoms different if onset is in later stages of life?

When autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is diagnosed later in life, the severity and symptoms can differ from those typically seen in individuals diagnosed in early childhood. It is important to note that the impact and severity of symptoms can still vary widely among individuals with late-onset autism. Some individuals may experience significant challenges and require support in various areas, while others may have milder symptoms that primarily impact specific aspects of their lives.