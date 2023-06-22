Stop exercising if you have THIS condition! Read on to find out more

Every doctor and health expert often recommend some form of exercise to keep yourself healthy. However, a new study has revealed that in certain circumstances exercise can do more harm than good.

According to the study, people who have blocked arteries are at risk of developing a stroke if they work out. The findings of this alarming study were published in the Journal of Physics of Fluids.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. The scientists found that an increased heart rate could potentially induce a stroke in patients who have highly blocked carotid arteries.

The researchers also found that for healthy individuals or those who have minor blockages in their arteries, exercise can be beneficial for maintaining a healthy blood flow.

While conducting the study, the researchers simulated blood flow in carotid arteries at three stages of stenosis – without blockage, with a mild blockage of 30 percent, and with a moderate blockage of 50 percent – using a specialized computer model. Following this, they compared the effects of an exercise-induced heart rate of 140 beats per minute with resting heart rates of 67 and 100 beats per minute.

“Intense exercise shows adverse effects on patients with moderate or higher stenosis levels. It substantially increases the shear stress at the stenosis zone, which may cause the stenosis to rupture. This ruptured plaque may then flow to the brain and its blood supply, causing ischemic stroke,” says study author Somnath Roy in a media release.

According to Dr. Roy, an elevated heart rate could also increase the chances of another stenosis forming. The research team also found that many factors contribute to stenosis and stroke risk, including age, lifestyle, and genetics. The scientists recommended that people should check their arterial health regularly before engaging in intense workouts.

Moreover, they also suggested people should stick to carefully-prescribed exercise regime if they have moderate to severe stenosis or a family history of suffering strokes.