Spry announces launch of first ever movement health self-assessment portal for Indians

In a bid to make movement health mainstream and accessible to all, Spry, India’s first movement health startup, today announced the launch of their self-assessment portal for Indians. Through the use of AI-based technologies this digital tool will provide users with a comprehensive assessment of their mobility and flexibility, along with an indicative set of strength and endurance levels, by means of a scorecard. Users will also receive an interpretation of their results via a comparison with broader population health data.

Users who are experiencing musculoskeletal-related (MSK) pain or discomfort, or even those seeking to better understand their body’s readiness to engage in physical activity, can use the portal to derive a clear understanding of the issues they face. The user just needs to fill out some basic information about their MH and then stand in front of the laptop’s camera and follow the instructions on the screen. Based on these details, the platform generates a scorecard and suggests follow-up action. The information derived is also customized based on the user’s planned activity. For example, the result matrices for an ardent golfer or tennis player would be different from that of a desk worker.

“Movement health is the undiagnosed medical crisis of our time. Despite the vital role it plays in the health and wellbeing of every individual, it is rarely addressed or diagnosed in traditional medical discourse,” said Brijraj Bhuptani, Co-Founder and CEO of Spry. “Spry was built on the democratisation of movement health. With the launch of this platform, we’ve gotten one step closer to that goal. By providing our users with an accessible and affordable front door for all their MSK issues, we offer an opportunity to substantially upgrade their overall quality of life. If you’re experiencing the slightest physical discomfort and want to understand the next course of action, all you need to do is log in to get a clear answer.”

The driving technology behind this platform’s capabilities is Computer Vision. A field of AI that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from visual inputs, computer vision is used for key body part detection, segmentation and object detection. Through a combination of frontend and backend computer vision technologies, users are presented with a comprehensive MSK diagnosis.

The portal’s digital assessments on mobility, strength, and endurance are developed by Spry’s internal medical team using earlier studies on the subject. The results are being externally validated by healthcare professionals at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), which houses the top-rated allied health programme in India. Through this multidimensional partnership, Spry and MAHE work together to research the impact of digital health on patient outcomes and develop revolutionary digital-first therapeutics.

Globally more than 2.4 billion people are currently living with a health condition that benefits from rehabilitation. Despite this demand, there is a severe shortage of providers, with only 2.1 million practitioners available to treat this massive population. This gap is even starker in middle-and-low income groups, with up to 65 percent of individuals ignoring rehab treatments due to time scheduling and insurance coverage issues. Spry’s blended care model enables healthcare providers to save significant capital and time through the digitisation of clinical and administrative functions, while patients have improved access and insight into the options available to them and the progress of their treatments.