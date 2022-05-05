Soulfuel launches protein powder with gut strengthening ingredients

Mumbai based wellness brand Soulfuel has launched Soulfuel protein powder focused on strengthening the gut with a novel blend of post-biotic with brand name Epicor, prebiotic Inulin and digestive enzymes. While post-biotic is a bioactive compound made when the probiotic bacteria in one’s gut digest and break down fibers, prebiotic is a non-digestible food ingredient that promotes the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines.



According to medical experts, “It helps increase protein absorption and muscle strength along with boosting immunity with a natural immunizer called 1,3/1,6 beta-glucan.” Many brands miss out on highlighting to their consumers gastrointestinal (GI) difficulties like bloating, indigestion, stomach cramps, and allergies associated with protein powder consumption.

While talking about the need to strengthen gut health, Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, laparoscopic gastrointestinal (GI) and bariatric surgeon, “Our aim is to provide all patients with the correct nutrition with the help of authentic supplements like Soulfuel protein powder in the market. As a surgeon, my personal goal is to rid India of obesity-related ailments.”

As of today, the market is flooded with protein powders full of disguised ingredients and artificial sweeteners. Selecting the right supplement is crucial for conscious buyers. “Through Soulfuel, we seek to help a working mother, fitness enthusiast, a recovering cancer patient, a post-bariatric surgery patient, an aging senior citizen, and millions of such everyday users live a better, more vibrant life,” explained Priyanka Lakdawala, Founder of Soulfuel, who developed this supplement backed by scientific research.

She further added, “Soulfuel is a one-of-a-kind supplement label that tackles most of these problems. It is based on the concept brought to you by a mix of nutritionists and gastrointestinal medical experts. The company started with aspirations of bridging the gap and providing solutions to 100% zero sugar and natural-based protein products and fiber supplements that are easy to digest.”

The wellness brand is to launch new products this year. The line-up includes products like nutraceutical oral strips, protein water, protein shots, and a junior protein powder. Soulfuel’s target audience is a diverse spectrum of individuals from celebrities, nutritionists, chefs, sports enthusiasts, fitness professionals, mothers, yoga professionals, doctors, and those seeking weight loss.

Soulfuel supplements are packed with naturally-sourced nutrients and easy to digest. They have been developed by a team of medical experts. Over 10000 patients have tried the supplements and seen positive results.