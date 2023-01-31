Social media addiction and its impact on an individual’s mental health

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

People are social by nature. Our social ties are crucial to our well-being and happiness because they provide us with the emotional support we need to get through the day.

The previous decade has seen a meteoric rise in the use of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and the like. Since human beings have a hardwired need to interact with others, social media platforms have proven immensely popular.



Too much time spent on social media, while its intended purpose of bringing people together, can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation, as well as the worsening of mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

Role of social media on the mental health of humans

The effects of social media tend to reinforce each other. Dopamine, the “feel-good hormone” associated with gratifying activities like sex, eating, and social connection, is released in the brain when this is used, activating the reward center.



India as a country has one of the highest young populations and this population is quite aggressively present on social media. Like everything in life, social media also has pros and cons.

As per a retrospective study at NumroVani in around 5K Indians, social media (if not properly used) tends to infuse a sense of insecurity in around 60% of people as they try to replicate the reel life in their real life.



This trend is present in different age groups differently, but the millennials and Gen Z are getting impacted a lot based on their usage pattern and the support networks they have in their real life. Some of ill effects of social media (if not used in the limit)

Make the users of social media feel insecure

Even if you are aware that the photographs you are seeing on social media have been altered, they may nevertheless cause you to feel anxious about your appearance or the circumstances of your own life. It is a common thing that most of us prefer to discuss the positive aspects of our lives online or offline rather than the negative aspects or events that we face, experience, or go through. However, excessive social media use makes the user feel dissatisfied and envious, particularly when individual visits through a friend’s Photoshopped pictures of their beach vacations or goes through their exciting new jobs.

Social media addictions

Social media platforms can cause social media addictions. Like an addiction, feeling like you’re missing out on particular things can lower your self-esteem, cause worry, and increase your use of social media.

Anxiety and depressions

Interactions (face-to-face) are essential for maintaining human mental health. It is important to make eye contact with the right person who is caring and passionate. Such actions help to alleviate stress and improve an individual’s mood effectively and efficiently. Those who are regular users of social media are more likely to suffer from mood disorders; they are more likely to experience sadness and anxiety. Reports suggest that if you attach weightage to social media interaction instead of in-person relationships, you may face mental issues. Social media addictions can also result in an individual being less attentive or focused. Because of this, individual daily life activities can get adversely affected.

Isolations

According to online reports, frequent use of various social media websites does not help people feel less lonely. In contrast, reports suggest that cutting back on social media can boost an individual’s general well-being and make that person feel less isolated and lonely.

Cyberbullying

On social media, about 10% of teenagers report being bullied, and many other social media users experience negative comments. Some social media platforms can act as centers and hubs for the dissemination of damaging lies, rumors, and abuses that can cause a range of mental ailments to the social media user.

DIY Tips to Manage the Negative Aspects of social media

Following are a set of actions that can help an individual to DIY manage the negative aspects of social media: –

● Reduce online time spent on various social media websites.

● Also, spend some time in real life with people and make good use to it.

● Express gratitude as part of life and always remember, your life and journey is unique in themselves.

● Participate in regular exercise, meditation, and music vibes.

● Curate a customized wellness regimen based on your date of birth and name.

● Spend some time in Old Age Homes and other such places.

The Road Ahead

Use social media as a tool and limit its usage pattern frequently to manage any ill effects from it. Consult an expert whenever you feel the need.

(The author is a Founder, NumroVani. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)