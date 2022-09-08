Snake venom for face? Now you can get this ‘facial gel serum’ in India

Entod Beauty London on Thursday announced that it has launched its Facial Gel Serum known as ‘Vasuki’ in India. The company claims that this facial gel serum is one of the world’s first clinically proven synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin developed by the skincare laboratories of Entod Research Cell UK Ltd.

Accroding to the company’s press statement, Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals, Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Beauty London along with renowned dermatologists like Dr. Aseem Sharma, MD, DNB, MBA, FAGE, FMUHS, Chief Dermatologist, Skin Saga, Centre for Dermatology and Dr. Madhulika Mhatre, MBBS, MD (Gold Medalist), FRGUHS (Aesthetic Dermatology), FMUHS (Trichology) were present at the launch event which was hosted at MCA Club, BKC Mumbai.

“Based on a patented anti-aging synthetic tripeptide snake venom neurotoxin developed by the Swedish company, Pentapharm Ltd. this nanotechnology-based facial gel serum is a winner of the Swiss Technology Awards. VASUKI gently relaxes muscle contractions under the skin, and is effective in preventing and reducing both dynamic and static lines in early aging skin around the forehead, eyes, neck, hands and lips,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company claims that this snake venom-based serum doesn’t have any impact on the face or facial expressions.

“While many people probably think that snake venom is harmful, it actually can produce anti-aging benefits when applied topically to the skin. Some are even of the opinion that the results are better than Injectable neurotoxins! Through years of research, it has been found out that snake venom temporarily inhibits muscle activity, which prevents and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Also, it is painless, affordable and relatively hassle-free, which makes it a viable alternative to invasive procedures like lasers and Injectable neurotoxins,” said Dr. Madhulika Mhatre, MBBS,MD,(Gold Medalist), FRGUHS (Aesthetic Dermatology), FMUHS (Trichology) in a statement.

Facial Gel Serum ‘Vasuki’ (FE.com)

Entod Beauty London is a dermatological venture of Entod Pharmaceuticals and the company claims that its product Vasuki facial gel serum is already a well-known product in the European market and it is now being brought to India. Moreover, the product will be available at the local dermatologist or cosmetologist clinics.

“Entod Beauty London has come up with Vasuki facial gel serum for the Indian Population. This Facial Gel Serum is made with snake venom and contains neurotoxins. When these kinds of new technology-based cosmetic products arrive in the market, people hesitate in trying it first but we assure everyone that Vasuki facial gel serum is safe, effective and developed by trusted experts of the advanced skincare laboratories of Entod Research Cell UK Ltd. This product will benefit in relaxing muscles and in preventing and reducing both dynamic and static lines in early aging skin around the forehead, eyes, neck, hands and lips. We hope that it secures a successful place among the Indian population,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

