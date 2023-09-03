Should you worry about low libido?

One in three women in the age group of 30-59 years may experience what they perceive to be low libido at some point in their lives, say reports. There can be many causes behind it, but what’s important is to know that libido, or the desire or appetite for sex, can say a lot about women’s health.

According to Dr Neha Abhijit Pawar, consultant—obstetrician and gynaecologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, libido is an important part of women’s wellness that is often overlooked. “Unfortunately, this aspect of health is not discussed during medical appointments as it can be embarrassing for women patients. But like any other urge or requirement, the need for physical intimacy and affection is an absolutely natural thing for your overall physical and mental well-being. Low libido is the most common female sexual dysfunction,” she adds.

Experts have acknowledged that a healthy sex drive or a balanced libido generally varies from woman to woman, and with changing preferences or living conditions, medical conditions, hormone levels, medications, lifestyle and relationship problems. But the term that is commonly used to describe sexual drive can become a familiar topic of discussion only if more women are open to communication.

Libido can fluctuate due to various factors including hormonal changes, stress levels, relationship dynamics, lifestyle factors and personal preferences. The key is to know how to deal with it. If you are feeling distressed or concerned about your libido, do not hesitate to seek guidance from a healthcare professional or therapist who specialises in sexual health. Mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, stress, poor body image, low self-esteem and relationship issues, can also affect your sex drive.

As per Pawar, physical causes of low libido can include a wide range of illnesses. Medications can also lead to low sex drive, including sexual problems, she says. “Many nonsexual diseases, including arthritis, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and neurological diseases, can affect sex drive. In fact, medications or certain prescription drugs, especially antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, are known to lower the sex drive. Lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption and smoking decrease blood flow, which may dull arousal. Apart from surgery related to breasts or genital tract, exhaustion from caring for young children or ageing parents can also contribute to low sex drive,” adds Pawar.

In fact, estrogen levels drop during the transition to menopause, which can also affect libido. Hormonal changes during pregnancy just after having a baby and during breast-feeding, fatigue and the pressures of pregnancy or caring for a new baby can contribute to changes in libido too.

Both high and low libido are common, and both are types of sexual dysfunction that can interfere with a woman’s overall sense of well-being. “Just as low libido can be a cause of many mental and physical ailments, so can high libido, which can disrupt the ability to concentrate or be distressing,” adds Pawar.

Dealing with it

Dr Madhura Samudra, a Pune-based consultant psychiatrist and sex educator, finds certain nutrients essential for sexual health, including zinc, vitamin D, vitamin B, magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids. “Deficiencies in these nutrients can contribute to low libido. Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats can support overall well-being, including sexual desire. Unstable blood sugar levels due to a poor diet high in refined carbohydrates and added sugars can lead to hormonal imbalances, fatigue and low energy levels, all of which can negatively impact libido. Consuming a diet that stabilises blood sugar through eating balanced meals and snacks that include protein, healthy fats and fibre can help maintain stable energy levels and support libido,” says Samudra.

Busting myths, experts say foods including herbs like ginkgo biloba, ginseng, maca, saffron, fenugreek or red wine have only anecdotal evidence to boost libido. “Chocolate, coffee, honey, strawberries, figs, bananas, potatoes, nuts, asparagus, ashwagandha, nutraceuticals or medications also have no scientific evidence to support,” adds Pawar.

Even coffee and berries, which are claimed to be aphrodisiacs, have no evidence when it comes to boosting libido.

In fact, the effectiveness of nutraceuticals or products derived from food sources to provide extra health benefits vary. While nutraceuticals are marketed for having health benefits beyond their basic nutritional content or have aphrodisiac properties or promote sexual desire, there is limited scientific research on the effectiveness of nutraceuticals in boosting libido in women. It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional or a qualified naturopathic doctor before trying any nutraceuticals or herbal supplements.

“Artificial libido boosters such as medications or hormone therapies prescribed by healthcare professionals can be safe when used under proper guidance and supervision. These treatments are typically prescribed for individuals experiencing a diagnosed medical condition that affects their libido, such as hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) or low testosterone levels. However, it is important to note that any medication or treatment comes with potential risks and side effects. Like all drugs, artificial libido enhancers can have adverse reactions, including nausea, dizziness, fatigue, low blood pressure, or interactions with other medications. Hence, it is not advisable to use unregulated, over-the-counter, or online-purchased products claiming to boost libido, as their safety, efficacy and quality cannot be reliably verified, and they may carry significant risks to health,” adds Samudra.

According to Samudra, there is no right age or time to take libido boosters as it varies from person to person. “The decision to take libido boosters, whether artificial or natural, should be based on an individual’s specific situation after a thorough assessment of one’s overall health, medical history, and any potential risks or interactions with other medications. Libido fluctuates naturally throughout life, and a decrease in sexual desire is not necessarily indicative of a medical problem. However, if there are persistent concerns or if libido changes are causing significant distress, it may be beneficial to seek guidance from a healthcare professional who can evaluate the situation and offer appropriate recommendations,” she says.

BOOST YOUR SEX DRIVE

Engage in mindfulness, meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises

At least 150 min of moderate-intensity exercise per week

Sufficient sleep is crucial, even for sexual health

Have a nutritious, well-balanced diet regularly

Regular physical activity can improve blood flow, boost mood and increase energy levels

Open and honest communication with your partner about desires, fantasies and

any challenges can improve intimacy and boost libido

