Should you drink water before or after brushing your teeth? Read on to find out

Staying hydrated its beneficial effects on the body isn’t unknown. Doctors and health experts have often recommended that need to drink 7-8 glasses of water every day. The human body needs water to properly carry out all its functions. Although it’s known that you need to keep some gap between each sip, it’s not known whether you should drink water before brushing your teeth.

Is drinking water before brushing your teeth beneficial?

Many people tend to believe that they should not drink before brushing their teeth due to the bacteria present in saliva after they wake up. However, it is actually a myth. Several studies have suggested when one drinks water first thing in the morning, the built-up bacteria in the mouth get ingested and it helps in improving immunity. Some experts also suggest that it prevents indigestion and helps people with high blood pressure.

It is noteworthy that certain cultures encourage drinking water first thing in the morning. In Japanese communities, people drink two glasses of water every morning immediately after they wake up. Doctors also recommend drinking two full glasses or at least one, on an empty stomach.

‘Drinking water before brushing teeth helps with bad breath’

According to dentists, one of the main causes of bad breath is dry mouth. Drinking water first thing in the morning helps to flush out these bacteria and get rid of the dry sensation simultaneously. When a person is asleep, their saliva production gets lower and it allows the bacteria to multiply and result in bad morning breath.

Furthermore, drinking water before brushing leads to an urge of flushing out the bowels. Consequently, the bowels remain clear and you do not face any constipation issues. Meanwhile, the metabolism also gets boosted which leads to faster digestion and metabolic rate and it also keeps you hydrated throughout the day.

‘Drinking water after brushing should be avoided’

Health experts often warn against drinking water or consuming any liquid or solid right after brushing teeth. Reportedly, drinking water after brushing your teeth reduces the efficacy of your toothpaste. It is recommended to wait for at least 15-20 minutes before you drink or eat anything. There are loads of benefits of drinking water in the morning that will keep strong throughout the day. However, try to avoid drinking water right after you brush.

