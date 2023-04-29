Shilajit for Summers: Unleashing the benefits of Ayurvedic herb

By Dr. Kriti Soni

Summer is a season of fun and excitement, but it can also be a time of stress and fatigue. As the temperature rises, our bodies often struggle to cope with the heat and the demands of daily life. Fortunately, there are many natural remedies available that can boost immunity and help us stay healthy and energised during the summer months. One of the most powerful of these remedies is shilajit, a mineral-rich substance that has been used for centuries in traditional Ayurvedic medicine.

Shilajit is a sticky, tar-like substance that is found in the Himalayan mountains. It contains a complex mixture of minerals, vitamins, and other beneficial compounds. Shilajit has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a wide range of health conditions, including fatigue, stress, and inflammation.

Benefits of taking Shilajit in summers

The Ayurvedic resin Shilajit has a lot of benefits when consumed in the summer. Though it has high heat potency, it works wonders when consumed with 2x amount of water. Here are 4 benefits of taking shilajit in the summer:

Boosts energy

One of the key benefits of shilajit is its ability to boost energy and combat fatigue. Shilajit enables this by increasing the absorption of nutrients from our diet. In the summer months, when the heat can drain our energy levels, shilajit can help us stay alert and focused throughout the day. This is because shilajit contains a high concentration of fulvic acid, a compound that helps our cells produce more energy. It also contains more than 80 trace minerals, which help ensure that bodily functions are working optimally. By taking shilajit regularly, we can increase our energy levels and reduce feelings of tiredness and exhaustion.

Contains anti-inflammatory properties

Shilajit is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation is a natural response of the body to injury or infection, but when it becomes chronic, it can lead to a range of health problems, including arthritis, heart disease, and cancer. By reducing inflammation in the body, shilajit can help prevent these conditions and promote overall health and wellbeing.

Improves cognitive function

Another benefit of shilajit is its ability to improve cognitive function. This is particularly important in the summer months, when the heat can make it difficult to think clearly and focus on tasks. Shilajit contains several compounds that have been shown to enhance memory, attention, and other cognitive functions. By taking shilajit regularly, we can improve our mental clarity and performance, even in the heat of summer.

Promotes skin health

Do you often experience dry, rough, and irritated skin during the summer months? It’s a common problem for many people, as increased sweating can lead to dehydration and the loss of moisture from the skin. Furthermore, dry skin is a frequent sign of ageing, and as a result, it’s critical to keep the body well hydrated and nourished with essential nutrients. Shilajit, a natural supplement high in fulvic acid, aids in the absorption of vital nutrients and the nourishment of the skin. Shilajit is a rich source of numerous minerals and vitamins, including the B complex and C vitamins and amino acids, which are highly beneficial for achieving healthy, glowing skin. Regular consumption of shilajit may help slow the ageing process and increase longevity.

What are the forms of Shilajit available for consumption?

Shilajit is available in a variety of forms, including capsules, resins, and tinctures, and can be easily incorporated into a daily health routine. However, it is important to choose a high-quality shilajit supplement, as not all products are created equal. Brands like Kapiva provide high-quality shilajit that can be easily incorporated into a regular diet, especially during the summer.

How do I consume shilajit in the summer?

Shilajit can be consumed in the summer by dissolving a pea-sized amount in a glass of warm water or mixed with honey or ghee for added taste and health benefits. Shilajit can be consumed in an empty stomach to get more results. It is recommended to consume shilajit once or twice a day and to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Which foods should be avoided when consuming shilajit ?

It is of utmost importance to exercise caution when taking Shilajit in combination with milk, ghee, or honey. The consequences of certain food pairings on our health cannot be overlooked. For instance, the consumption of milk and sour fruits together, such as in a fruit salad, can trigger digestive problems, acidity, and other adverse health effects. Similarly, the mixture of honey with hot water can result in toxin buildup in the body, leading to several health concerns. The combination of fish and milk can also cause indigestion, skin diseases, and other ailments, and the pairing of radish and milk can lead to digestive and skin problems. Furthermore, combining meat and honey can lead to indigestion and skin diseases.

In conclusion, shilajit is a powerful natural remedy that can help us stay healthy and energised during the summer months. Its ability to boost energy, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive function makes it an ideal supplement for anyone looking to stay on top of their game during the hot and hectic summer season. So why not give Shilajit a try and see how it can benefit your health and wellbeing?

(The author is a R&D Head, Kapiva. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)