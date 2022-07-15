Selfies, Social media, and Cosmetic surgery–the triangle!

By Dr. Nikhil Mehta

Man has always been a social animal but surely the invention of mirror would have changed the way of society. With the knowledge of self reflection came the desires for self admiration. Both males and females used to spend time in front of mirror to dress up as per the latest fashion trends. And then came the smart phones with selfie camera…….’boom’, a gizmo with which you can click yourself in cherished moments.

The acceptance of putting your moments of life onto social media platform and to be appreciated created a long burning desire for the perfection of beauty. The plastic surgery started to be accepted and appreciated more for its branch of cosmetic surgery, as it illude those imperfections. The millennial and Gen Z generation has become more open to accepting their bodily imperfections and to look out for their solutions.

The rise in number of people undergoing hair transplantation, gynaecomastia surgery ,fat grafting, rhinoplasty even during covid times speaks a lot about it. As of January 2021, the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in India according to search volume data was hair transplants with over 30 thousand results per month. Liposuction and Rhinoplasty followed with over 20 thousand and 19 thousand results respectively whereas, Breast Enlargement Botox And Hair Transplant over 11 thousand, 18 thousand and 33 thousand respectively

Today, domain of plastic surgery has added many more things into its armamentarium, may it be newer and refined machines for surgical work like piezoelectric saws, j plasma for liposuction or non surgical equipments like lasers, HIFu, Radiofrequency machines. In today’s world you do not need to live with that ugly accident scar nor should post pregnancy changes take away your desire to fit into your beautiful dress. The aging lines can be faded,the lips can look plumper in just your lunch break time. Cosmetic surgery has become a pragmatic wand for those beautiful pictures because a picture says it all.

Every art has its own limitations and so is in field of cosmetic surgery. The unchangeable desire to look like someone or achieve a body like someone should be a red flag for the surgeon.Sometimes you would have to learn to say no. He should be aware about limitations of his skills and knowledge and should not mislead patient into believing about non achievable results.

With newer platforms of social media becoming a part of our life this triangle is going to become more acceptable.

(The author is Consultant – Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Max hospital, Gurugram. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)