Role of philanthropy to support mental health interventions in India

By Priya Hiranandani

Sadly, more than 150,000 people took their lives in India last year. Each suicide is a tragic personal event that prematurely claims a person’s life, and has a ripple effect, affecting the lives of their families, friends, neighbours, and society as a whole. Unfortunately in 2020, suicide claimed more lives in our country than Covid-19. Although there is a known link between mental illnesses and suicide, many suicides happen at the spur of the moment due to a breakdown in coping mechanisms for life’s stresses such as financial hardships, conflict in relationships, tragedy, abuse, chronic pain/ diseases, etc.

While numerous stakeholders have attempted to elevate the issue and change the focus of the nation to mental healthcare policies, the sector remains consistently underfunded. The health sector has received funding from philanthropic actors spanning foundations, multi-laterals, and Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs). There have hardly been any comparable initiatives or efforts concerning mental health yet.

More philanthropists must focus on mental health

Mental health is an area that has been neglected by philanthropy for quite some time. Apart from supporting existing factors in the health sector, philanthropists must act as a catalyst to accelerate access to this essential care. It is important to create newer capacities, fund research, and focus on the intersection of mental health and suicide prevention. Philanthropic activities are the most effective way to address this important societal issue through a wide variety of channels. For instance: philanthropic organisations can decide to collaborate with educational institutions to integrate mental health into the curriculum, destigmatising the problem and giving young people a place to access support, explaining how science can offer solutions and that stigma is neither helpful nor necessary. They can also engage the corporate sector in tackling mental health issues to ensure employees’ personal well-being while boosting organisational efficiency.

1 in 5 adults experience mental illness every year. India officially reported 1,48,738 Covid-19 deaths in 2020. Many people are struggling with frustration, loss, grief, exhaustion, and uncertainty. Discussion around mental illness and suicide is mired in stigma and taboo.

. The stigma that is pervasive makes individuals afraid and prevents them from speaking up about their own anxiety and depression. However, discussing suicide lowers the risk that one will actually commit suicide and inspires individuals to get support and share their experiences. Philanthropists can help normalise safe conversations and understand that someone who attempts suicide might not have received the kind of support that was necessary.

Crisis intervention

According to WHO, only 38 nations report having a national suicide prevention policy, and only a handful of nations have made suicide prevention one of their top health objectives. For effective national responses, there has to be a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy. For nations to advance in suicide prevention, raising community awareness and removing the stigma around suicide is essential. Young adults are generally better at discussing mental health illnesses in a non-stigmatising way. The reach, accessibility, non-judgmental character, and anonymity of social media platforms are all potential assets in the fight against suicide.

Someone in a crisis may need assistance and intervention services at any time, but especially at night when they are most vulnerable. The probability of suicide is reduced in at-risk patients who receive further screening, a safety intervention plan, and with access to therapy and crisis intervention services. Today, there are forums that work around the clock to offer free, qualified, and essentially private care and support to the depressed and the suicidal, with the help of private helplines staffed by highly trained volunteers, as well as instant messaging channels like WhatsApp. Since self-destruction is frequently triggered by loneliness and distress, careful non-critical, and non-judgemental listening can help prevent possible suicide.

Suicide prevention and control

Even though suicide is a serious public health problem, it can be prevented using quick, reliable, and affordable interventions. Numerous activities can be taken at the community, subpopulation, and individual levels to prevent suicide and suicide attempts. Diverse societal sectors, including the health sector as well as sectors like education, labour, agriculture, business, justice, law, defence, politics, and the media, must coordinate their efforts in order to effectively prevent suicide.

When someone claims they haven’t been affected by mental illness, they just indicate that it hasn’t happened yet. We need to understand that it’s not someone ‘else’ who has mental health issues, it is ourselves, our family, our neighbours, people we hang out with at board and committee meetings, and young students in our schools and colleges. If we had a true understanding of the lives of others, we would be astounded by their suffering, difficulties, and courage and strength to overcome them. Speaking up, sharing our experiences, and normalising conversations about mental health challenges are some of the most crucial work we can do as a community.

