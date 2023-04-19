Precision radiotherapy to treat head and neck cancers

By Dr. Tejinder Kataria

Radiation therapy was discovered in 1896. A form of cancer treatment, it uses ionizing radiation to destroy cancer cells and limit cell growth. In the process however, it also impacts the healthy tissue surrounding the tumour, causing side effects such as nausea, difficulty in swallowing ,dryness of mouth, fatigue, hair fall. To limit this damage, precision radiotherapy was developed, with radiation beams becoming more targeted, minimizing exposure to healthy tissues, and improving patient outcomes.

In recent years, precision radiotherapy has proven to be a particularly useful treatment approach for patients with head and neck cancers i.e., cancers in the throat, larynx, nose, sinuses, and mouth. With the help of advanced imaging techniques – MRIs, CT scans and PET scans – the amount of radiation delivered is customised based on factors such as patient age, location and spread of the tumour. It has several benefits for patients with head and neck cancers, reducing the severity of dry mouth, hoarseness, changes in taste, weakening of the teeth, soreness, and redness of the mouth. While precision radiation therapy can be used as the sole treatment for head and neck cancers, it can also be used along with chemotherapy and surgery.

There are several types of precision radiotherapy used in treating head and neck cancers such as:

Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) : a metal device called multi-leaf collimator, and an advanced computer program are combined to accurately shape radiation beams to match the exact dimensions of the treatment area. This optimised treatment helps patients maintain functionality – swallowing, breathing, consuming food easily. The salivary glands are mapped to conformally avoid deposition of radiation in them.

: a metal device called multi-leaf collimator, and an advanced computer program are combined to accurately shape radiation beams to match the exact dimensions of the treatment area. This optimised treatment helps patients maintain functionality – swallowing, breathing, consuming food easily. The salivary glands are mapped to conformally avoid deposition of radiation in them. Image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT): the precision of radiation delivery is enhanced by integrating in-room imaging using either virtual (X-Ray volume Imaging) or real CT scans (Helical Tomotherapy) or with digital reconstruction (Cyberknife) using specialized software.

the precision of radiation delivery is enhanced by integrating in-room imaging using either virtual (X-Ray volume Imaging) or real CT scans (Helical Tomotherapy) or with digital reconstruction (Cyberknife) using specialized software. Stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT): builds on IG-IMRT by utilizing even more advanced techniques and delivering a higher dose per fraction with sharp dose gradient to minimize collateral damage. Used a lot more over the past decade for treating head and neck cancers – predominantly those which are recurrent or second primary head neck cancers.

builds on IG-IMRT by utilizing even more advanced techniques and delivering a higher dose per fraction with sharp dose gradient to minimize collateral damage. Used a lot more over the past decade for treating head and neck cancers – predominantly those which are recurrent or second primary head neck cancers. Brachytherapy: involves inserting radioactive material into the body, which is sealed within a seed, pellet, wire, or capsule using a needle or catheter. This approach is primarily used for treating head and neck cancers which are seen directly in the mouth or over lips or have reappeared after prior treatment.

involves inserting radioactive material into the body, which is sealed within a seed, pellet, wire, or capsule using a needle or catheter. This approach is primarily used for treating head and neck cancers which are seen directly in the mouth or over lips or have reappeared after prior treatment. Proton therapy: employs proton beams that do not penetrate beyond the tumour, unlike photons. This minimizes the side effects and enables the administration of higher radiation doses to the tumour, which increases the likelihood of effectively eradicating it. However, the skin reactions can be more than IG-IMRT. Proton therapy is primarily used for treating recurrent head and neck cancers.

Precision radiotherapy is tailored to target the tumour site, thereby reducing the risk of side effects, improving outcomes and achieve results faster, allowing patients to recover and return to their normal lives sooner. As head and neck cancers in India rise, there is an urgent need to make the public aware of precision radiotherapy and its benefits. Head and neck cancers in India account for 30% of all cancers, with 60% to 80% of patients presenting with advanced disease as compared to the 40% in developed countries. Therefore, patients need to be equipped with the right information – which can help them make informed decisions regarding their treatment. Precision therapy is at the forefront of holistic treatment for head and neck cancers and with continuous innovation and technology, precision therapy will only become more efficient and effective in targeting and destroying cancer cells.

(The author is a Chairperson, Radiation Oncology, Cancer Institute, Medanta Gurugram. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)