PPP crucial to create sustainable long-term model of Indian healthcare system: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

PPP in healthcare has the potential to resolve the issues and ensure healthcare inclusion for the Indian masses and create a sustainable long-term model.

India has shown its capability in running the world’s largest immunization campaign and manufacturing the vaccine for Covid-19.

While addressing the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards in New Delhi, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, today emphasized the role of private public partnership (PPP) in healthcare has the potential to resolve the issues and ensure healthcare inclusion for the Indian masses and create a sustainable long-term model.

Dr Pawar said that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted gaps in the Indian healthcare system which offers a distinctive opportunity to transform it through the private-public partnership.

She further added, “The way India has shown its capability in running the world’s largest immunization campaign and manufacturing the vaccine, makes us believe that a new era in the cooperation of private-private partnership is about to start in healthcare sector to build a stronger healthcare ecosystem.”

Speaking on the government initiatives she said, the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims at affordable, accessible, safe, and modern healthcare facilities for all. This implies that a great responsibility lies upon us to mobilize resources and services to achieve it.

She mentioned that in the last seven years every policy intervention of the Central government aims at providing good quality, accessible and affordable healthcare facilities to the poor and middle class.

“The governments’ relentless efforts have resulted in the launching of various nationwide programs for prevention, control and eradication of communicable and non-communicable diseases and improvement of maternal and child health,” said the Minister.

“The aim of Government of India is to work holistically with an emphasis in preventive care while giving priority to modern treatment facilities,” she said. Calling for bridging differences in health infrastructure between urban and rural India, she said the government aims to reduce the cost of treating the poor and increasing the number of doctors in the country. “The government is working towards a goal of 1.5 million health and wellness in the remote areas,” said the Minister.

Speaking on the government initiatives she said, to achieve universal healthcare, the Government launched the world’s largest public-funded healthcare program under the Ayushman Bharat mission. This has brought a tectonic shift in the health sector. Highlighting the financial schemes of the Government she said, to create an atmosphere of growth and augmenting infrastructure of hospitals, public-funded labs across the country, the Government has launched several financial support schemes “The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Paramedical Council have been the key achievement in the field of medical education” she said.

She further stated that FICCI, through its annual Healthcare Excellence Awards continues to recognize and encourage best practices across the sector. “These awards celebrate those who inspire better health through innovation and strive to bring the healthcare stakeholders together.” The government she said needs the support and collaborative spirit of the private sector in achieving its target and missions.

C K Mishra, Former Secretary, Government of India said, India has demonstrated its manufacturing capacity during COVID-19 and unique healthcare handling capacity. He further mentioned that FICCI has played the role of a bridge between the industry and government.

Congratulating the winners of HEAL the former Secretary said, their journey has not been simple, but their contribution is unique.

We as a health community need to find unique local situations for unique geographies and patient care. “I hope the healthcare industry must come together to provide world-class healthcare service locally,” he said.

Speaking about the public-private partnership he said, it took an unpleasant pandemic to show what is the meaning of collaboration of the private and public sectors. “This is our first and most impressive success story of public-private partnership and we must continue this collaboration,” said Mishra. He further urged the government to create a platform for the private sector to come together in a systematic and institutionalized way to join hands with the govt. “We need to move towards being patient-centric rather than disease centric” he stated.

Subhrakant Panda, Vice President, FICCI said we are proud to felicitate organizations and individuals for their efforts and exemplary contributions in the healthcare sector.

“An impartial evaluation based on initiative, sustainability, scalability, and impact have made these awards the definitive recognition for contribution to healthcare in the country, said FICCI Vice President. “Our aspiration to be an economic powerhouse must have world-class healthcare as its foundation and the government of India’s enhanced outlay for healthcare with the steps taken for universal healthcare will be truly transformative,” concluded Panda.

