Omega3, Biotin & DHT blocker. Which one plays a key role in preventing hair fall and boosts hair growth?

By Shikha Dwivedi

In recent times, we have witnessed a lot of men and women suffering from hair loss across the globe. Studies also suggest that factors like stress, an unhealthy diet, and other forms of hair treatment are also causing hair loss among many younger generations. Moreover, other factors like hormone imbalances, genetics, autoimmune diseases, fungal conditions, medical conditions, and nutritional deficiencies, all contribute to hair loss.

With excessive hair fall leading to hair loss and eventually baldness amongst some people, it is vital to maintain overall hair health, while also promoting proper hair growth. The key to achieving that is that your hair gets the proper nourishment and the necessary nutrients. Amongst the hair care community, there are three major nutrients – Omega3, Biotin, and DHT blockers—that have been making waves. Let’s have a look at them:

Biotin:

Biotin or Vitamin B7 has been getting a lot of attention in the hair care community for enhancing the health of hair, skin, and nails. Studies have shown that the B Vitamins are key for the proper formation of Red Blood Cells (RBCs) that carry oxygen to the tissues. Biotin acts as an important part of enzymes that break down fats, carbohydrates, and other substances and can be found in whole grains, nuts, seeds, spinach, rice, mushrooms, and bananas. Essentially a water-soluble Vitamin B, biotin helps in protecting and strengthening your hair while also adding shine to it. It helps in the synthesis of keratin, a protein that forms hair and nails, and strengthens hair strands. It is important to note biotin’s contribution to the regulation and the improvement of overall metabolism levels in the human body. It uses fast proteins and carbohydrates before converting them into a desired form of energy. Furthermore, biotin is highly effective in treating dandruff and scalp-related issues. Other than the usual food sources, biotin can be consumed as part of supplements. These supplements support hair follicle stimulation that further enhances hair fall control while strengthening hair from the roots.

OMEGA 3:

Considered an important element in reducing hair fall, Omega 3 is a polyunsaturated fatty acid that is instrumental in nourishing the hair from the roots. It assists in reducing inflammation that directly leads to hair loss and hydrates the hair from within while reducing dryness and frizz. Omega 3 helps promote circulation in the scalp which supports hair growth by providing essential proteins and nutrients. A daily intake of 600mg of Omega 3 is considered sufficient for overall hair health. People can consume foods that are rich in Omega 3 that include walnuts, brussels sprouts , and flax seeds. People can also choose to consume supplements rich in Omega 3. These products help in stimulating the skin, and hair growth, while also ensuring skin and hair growth. Moreover, these products do not possess harmful ingredients, are gluten-free, soy-free, and possess no artificial sweeteners.

DHT Blocker:

Dihydrotestosterone, commonly referred to as DHT, is a hormone present in both men and women. Being an active ingredient that blocks the conversion of testosterone to DHT, DHT blocker plays a vital role in preventing hair fall while also improving the growth of healthy hair. The production of DTH is through the conversion of testosterone by the testes and prostate in men and the ovaries in women. As people age further, DHT levels can increase in men, thereby causing hair loss. While important nutrients like biotin and Omega 3 support dietary deficiencies, it is the DHT blocker that is instrumental in keeping this hormone under control. Found in plant based foods that include green tea, coconut oil, onion, pumpkin seeds, stinging nettle, and pine bark, DHT Blocker can help reduce hair fall by up to 100% in a normal individual.

Conclusion

To conclude, the trio of biotin, Omega 3, as well as DHT Blocker, contribute in their own ways when it comes to reducing hair loss and promoting hair growth. Therefore, a healthy and balanced diet of all these ingredients in addition to consuming clean, plant-based health supplements & adopting a holistic hair care regimen could be the right way forward to fight hair loss.

(The author is a Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Nutritionist at OZiva. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)