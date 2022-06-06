Obesity affects one-fourth of all men and women in India; bariatric surgery is a safe way to get back in shape

Dr. Amit Bhambri

According to National Family Health Survey-5, one out of every four Indians is now obese. Obesity has risen from 21% to 24% among women and 19% to 23% among men on a national level and poses a serious health concern as it is linked to the majority of life-threatening diseases. [1]Heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, snoring, fatty liver, gastric reflux, knee pain, and other respiratory issues are directly linked to obesity. It is also directly linked to an increase in infertility in both men and women. It can also cause depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and other issues.

While maintaining good health requires leading a healthy lifestyle and losing excess weight, those who are unable to shed those extra kilos or are on the verge of losing their lives due to obesity can opt for weight loss surgery. It is a very safe option for patients with a BMI of more than 32.5kg/m 2.

Bariatric surgery, which includes gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries, involves altering the digestive system to aid weight loss. When diet and exercise haven’t worked or you’re having serious health issues as a result of your weight, bariatric surgery may be necessary. Any overweight person can opt for it because it is a very safe procedure.

Bariatric surgery is painless and performed laparoscopically (without an incision). Within 4-5 hours of surgery, the patient begins to walk and within 8-10 hours of surgery, the patient begins to accept a liquid diet orally. Rather than being a cosmetic procedure, it is a life-changing and life-saving procedure. Within a few months, the patient loses 60-70 percent of his excess body weight.

Dr. Bhambri described how bariatric surgery saved the life of one of his patients who was suffering from morbid obesity and was on the verge of death. For the past ten years, the patient has been unable to walk due to cardiac and pulmonary issues. She was also put on a ventilator several times and was completely reliant on a CPAP machine. Bariatric surgery saved her life and now she is living a normal life.

Long-term weight loss is possible with bariatric surgeries. The amount of weight loss is determined by the type of surgery and the lifestyle changes made. Within two years, you may be able to lose half of your excess weight, if not more. In addition to weight loss, bariatric surgery may help to improve or resolve conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obstructive sleep apnea, Type 2 diabetes, and even osteoarthritis (joint pain), which are all linked to being overweight. It can also improve one’s ability to perform daily tasks, potentially improving one’s quality of life.

Obesity is one of India’s most prevalent lifestyle-related diseases, thanks to sedentary lifestyles, junk food consumption, lack of exercise, and increasing time spent on mobile devices.

People must adopt a healthy lifestyle in order to get rid of obesity and other related ailments. This includes eating healthily, avoiding junk food, exercising on a daily basis, going for walks, and generally abandoning a sedentary lifestyle. Those who have been unable to lose weight must seek medical advice before undergoing bariatric surgery.

(The author is a Bariatric & Metabolic Surgeon, SPS hospital, Ludhiana, Punjab. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)