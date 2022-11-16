Nutrizoe launches dissolvable oral strips for pregnancy, periods, and nausea

Nutrizoe, a women-focused nourishment brand, on Tuesday announced that it has launched three different sets of Oral Strips: Nail the Nausea to address the issue of morning sickness and nausea during Pregnancy.

The company claims that the strips have essential Anti-emetics, Gingerols, and multivitamins Vitamins C, E, and B Complex, Zinc, and Lemon.

“The strip additionally helps supplement diet, builds immunity, and aids in digestion; Prep The Pregnancy is a novel patented combination of essential minerals like Folic Acid and Vitamins. It has 4th generation Folate called Quatrefolic which is clinically backed finished folate for higher absorption and effectiveness and Vitamins B6, B12, and D3 and are prescribed to be consumed for fertility during pre-conception and pregnancy; and Calm The Chums — which has VAC (Vitex Agnus Castus) or commonly called as Chasteberry again a clinically proven ingredient along with the combination of Iron from AB-Fortis and Vitamin B6 for period pains, cramps, mood irritability, and PMS relief. These products seek to provide relief from different challenges faced by women during their lifecycles,” the company said in a statement.

According to the company, these oral strips come in a wide variety of flavors like cranberry, orange, and zesty lemon with ginger, which is natural and safe to consume. The products are easy to have and carry and need no water. The company also claimed that it is backed by nanotechnology and is easily absorbed by the body in less than 40 seconds.

“An alternative to clunky supplement pills and syrups, oral thin films easily dissolve in the mouth and are easy to swallow. Better buccal absorption through saliva ensures contents directly enter the bloodstream than through the stomach. This ensures faster delivery and precise dosage. We are delighted to take our new products, Oral Strips, to the women’s wellness market to ensure better bioavailability with the least number and quantity of excipients, carbs, and sugar,” said Richa Pendake, Founder & CEO, Nutrizoe in a statement.

