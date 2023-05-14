No magic pill this: Here’s what you must know about weight loss supplements

Fat loss pills, also known as weight loss supplements, are intended for people who are trying to lose weight. They are designed to aid in weight loss by increasing metabolism, suppressing appetite, or blocking the absorption of fat.

“It is important to note that these pills are not a magic solution for weight loss and should not be relied on as the sole method for losing weight. They are intended to be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and regular exercise,” says Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant, GI, bariatric and robotic surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

“Furthermore, fat loss pills are not suitable for everyone. They may not be safe for individuals with certain medical conditions, such as high blood pressure or heart disease. It is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any weight loss supplement,” he adds.

Do they actually work? What is the mechanism?

There are various types of fat loss pills available in the market that claim to help with weight loss. Some of them may work to some extent, but the effectiveness of such pills may vary depending on the individual and the specific product. It is important to note that no pill can replace a healthy diet and regular exercise when it comes to sustainable weight loss.

The mechanism of fat loss pills can vary depending on the ingredients used in them. Some fat loss pills contain appetite suppressants, such as fibre or caffeine, that may help reduce hunger and calorie intake. Other pills may contain ingredients that increase metabolism or thermogenesis, which means they can help the body burn more calories and fat. Some pills may also block the absorption of dietary fat in the body.

However, it is important to be cautious when taking any weight loss pill, as they may come with potential side effects.

Some common side effects of fat loss pills include nausea, diarrhoea, and digestive issues. Some pills may also lead to more serious health problems, such as liver damage, heart problems, or addiction. In summary, while some fat loss pills may work to some extent, they are not a substitute for a healthy diet and regular exercise. It is important to speak with a healthcare professional before taking any weight loss supplement, and to carefully read the ingredients and potential side effects.

Who should not have these pills?

In general, fat loss pills can be unsafe for individuals with certain health conditions, including but not limited to:

* Heart disease

* High blood pressure

* Liver disease

* Kidney disease

* Thyroid disease

* Diabetes

* Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Fat loss pills can also interact with certain medications, so it is important to inform your doctor of any medications or supplements you are taking before starting any new supplement. Additionally, it’s important to note that not all fat loss pills are created equal. Some may contain potentially harmful ingredients, while others may be ineffective. It’s important to do your research and choose a reputable brand with a proven track record of safety and effectiveness.

Many diabetic medicines also cause weight loss and are being used for this purpose. Is this safe?

It is not advisable to use diabetic medications for the purpose of weight loss without the guidance of a healthcare professional. While some diabetic medications may cause weight loss as a side effect, they might not be approved by doctors for weight loss purposes and may have potentially harmful side effects. Additionally, the underlying medical condition of diabetes requires proper management, and medication should be used to treat the condition, not solely for weight loss.

Improper use of medication can lead to complications and may be ineffective in achieving the desired weight loss. It is important to discuss weight loss options with a healthcare professional who can evaluate your individual situation and provide guidance on safe and effective weight loss strategies.

They may also suggest lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise, which can be effective and have additional health benefits beyond weight loss.