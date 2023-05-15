Nestlé Health Science launches ‘Resource Fiber Choice’ to improve gut health

scorecardresearch
Written by Health Desk
Nestlé Health Science launches ‘Resource Fiber Choice’ for improved gut health
Nestlé India on Monday launched Resource Fiber Choice as a gut health solution. In its statement, the company claims that Resource Fiber Choice contains Partially Hydrolyzed Guar Gum (PHGG) – a prebiotic dietary fiber that is proven to help relieve constipation and improve gut health.

“PHGG is derived from naturally sourced guar gum beans (gwarfali) and is gentle on the body, thus making it a safer gut health solution. Not only this, the innovative solution from Nestlé Health Science is rich in Immuno-Nutrients, providing 30% daily allowance of Zinc, Selenium, Vitamin A, C and D that strengthens the normal immune system,” the company said in a statement.

It is estimated that 1 out of every four individuals in urban India suffer from gut related issues. The key factors causing the condition include inadequate fiber intake, irregular eating habits, low water intake, stress, consumption of fatty and oily food amongst others.

According to the company, the PHGG content of Resource Fiber Choice is plant-derived, making it suitable for consumption for gut health maintenance without the fear of habit formation.

Resource Fiber Choice offers superior sensorial parameters compared to existing solutions for constipation, the company claimed. The product is neutral smelling, neutral tasting and is versatile. It can be used with water, any beverage and even food, without altering taste and smell, thus setting the product apart from other products available in the market, it added.

“As a global leader in the science of nutrition, we fill nutrition gaps and provide innovative products for a healthier future. Consumers today are looking for products that solves constipation and improves overall gut health. While there is a plethora of products in the market, Resource Fiber Choice addresses a need gap of effective and gentle solution. It is rich in immunonutrients and is palatable unlike majority of the products in the market. It can be used with water or any food and beverage e.g. milk, juices, curd without changing the taste or texture. With this launch, we are furthering our commitment to empower healthier.” Talking about the launch of the product lives,” Talking about the launch of the product, Mansi Khanna, Head, Nestlé India Health Science, said in a statement.

Nestlé Health Science focuses on advancing the therapeutic role of nutrition to change the course of health management for consumers, patients, doctors, nurses and its partners in healthcare. The key products include- Resource High Protein, Optifast and Resource Diabetic, Peptamen, Thicken Up Clear, Resource Renal and Resource Dialysis.

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 13:13 IST

Stock Market