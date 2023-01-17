Neolacta Lifesciences launches lactation consultation for mothers in India

NeoLacta Lifesciences on Tuesday announced that it is setting up a national breastfeeding or lactation consultation helpline.

“This initiative aims to reduce the gaps in breastfeeding practices in the country. According to a survey conducted by Momspresso it was found, 70% of mothers reported having problems with breastfeeding at 3 days postpartum. The Mylo survey in India revealed that breastfeeding presents major challenges for over 83% of mothers. Almost 50% of nursing mothers surveyed expressed facing physical difficulties in their breastfeeding journey,” the company stated on Tuesday.

Several studies have pointed out that 51.4 percent of preterm infants had delayed lactogenesis. According to doctors, mothers need constant support for initiating and continuing breastfeeding.

“Not all nursing homes and maternity centers house qualified lactation consultants to support mothers during the postpartum period. Most mothers get conflicting advice from healthcare providers, family, and peers, leading to confusion and following wrong practices. The lactation consultation helpline aims to provide mothers with accurate and reliable medical advice by clearing all doubts and confusion in mother’s minds. The helpline is backed by certified and experienced lactation consultants. The service is available from 10 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday,” the company said in a statement.

It will also be a tool to support doctors in providing lactation consultation to the mothers delivering at their facility, the company claimed.

“We are happy to launch this lactation consultation helpline which we feel will go a long way in addressing the challenges related to breastfeeding in India. Breastfeeding is a divine act and is the right of every child. At Neolacta, we are committed to providing access to mother’s milk to every possible child ensuring they get the right nutrition early on to lead a healthy life and contribute towards a healthy society,” Sunil Kumar, Country GM Neolacta Lifesciences said in a statement.