National Ayurveda Day: Covid-19 pandemic has brought consumers focus back on Ayurveda

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought more keen interest in Ayurveda, especially due to the herbs that support immune health. This change in consumer behavior became evident with the spike in demand for FMCG products with immune boosters along with and Ayurvedic supplements. The increasing popularity of natural medicines among consumers and their benefits is another key factor driving the Indian Ayurvedic products market. Consumers have realized that Ayurveda is a lot more than just grandma’s home remedies. Many countries have accepted Ayurveda as either a primary or secondary health care system.

Ayurveda in the Indian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% between 2021 and 2026.

Recognized as a traditional medicine by the World Health Organization (WHO), Ayurveda forms an integral part of India’s health care system. It is estimated that a vast majority of people in South Asian nations depend on the wisdom of Ayurveda for daily wellness.

Since last year, the demand for herbal products for medicinal use has significantly increased across India, the United States, Europe, and other emerging regions. Unlike any other therapy, Ayurveda is nothing but a lifestyle that can create a long-term impact in a person’s life; hence consumers increasingly prefer products with natural or herbal ingredients to inculcate the goodness of Ayurveda in their minds and bodies.

Prevention of respiratory illnesses with the help of Ayurveda

Over time, herbs like Guggulu, Yashtimadhu, Haridra, along with Tulasi, have had a positive and multifaceted influence on immunity and respiratory functions. Ayurvedic preparations that contain these herbs have significant immunomodulatory properties, and herbs such as Haridra, Tulasi, and Vasaka can be used to treat a variety of respiratory ailments. Ideally, the primary requirement of an Ayurveda-inspired healthy lifestyle must include a nutritious diet, meditation, yoga, and time spent in nature.

Other important Ayurvedic herbs

According to studies, taking Ayurvedic herbs regularly helps as a support in the management of viral fever, cold, and flu. Some of the herbs that should be included in our daily lives are Ashvagandha, Methi, Brahmi, Shatavari, Punarnava, Tulasi, Hadjod, Tagara, Amalaki, Yashtimadhu, Karela, Vrikshamla, Shallaki, and Triphala. Ashvagandha is an herb that boosts body’s ability to resist infections and increases strength as well as immunity.

Similarly, Methi and Amalaki support healthy glucose metabolism and lipid levels. Tulasi suppresses cough, assists in the mobilization of mucus, and herbs like Hadjod, and Karela help strengthen bones and regulate the body’s glucose level respectively.

Ayurveda is not only a medicinal system but also a way of living. It has been accepted as a way of leading life across many countries as it helps to restore the individual balance between mind and body. Further, it emphasizes how nature has solutions for most of our health problems and thus finding answers by incorporating the goodness of natural products enrich healthy life.

Ayurveda as a way of life can go a long way in help fighting stress that individuals face every day due to the fast pace of life in the modern world. The COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the consumption behavior of consumers, and this increased understanding of including herbal ingredients in daily routine is here to stay.

Ayurveda – world’s oldest medical system

Ayurveda is one of the world’s oldest medical systems with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. Tracing its origins back to 5,000 years, Ayurveda has been serving the health care needs of people.

Ayurveda encourages making changes to diet and lifestyle to restore homeostasis in the body, mind, and spirit. This ancient system of medicine helps in keeping our bodies free from physiological pain and diseases.

Literally translated as the “Science of Life”, Ayurveda envisions the concept of health to be holistic, encompassing physical, mental, social, emotional and spiritual dimensions.

(The author is a Research Scientist, Discovery Sciences Group and R&D center, Himalaya Wellness Company. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

