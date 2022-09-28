Nanotechnology: The art of enhancing skincare like never before!

By Namrata Vardam

What would you do if you want to learn a new topic or know something in detail? You’ll try to know everything right? Even the very minute details of the topic. It is an effective method for everything. This is how nanotechnology works. It digs deep into the problem with its minute form and eradicates it from the roots. As the name suggests, nanotechnology deals with the most minute things. It is the area of science and engineering where phenomenon takes place at dimensions on the nanometre scale.

For better UV protection, deeper skin penetration, increased colour, finish quality, and long-lasting effects, nanotechnology has been the personal favourite of cosmetics manufacturers. Products such as make-up remover, facial cleanser, anti-ageing lotion, sun-screens, and other water-based cosmetic formulations so far have been reflecting their best form with the technology.

Understanding nanotechnology

In layman’s language, technology at its minutest form is nanotechnology. It involves control of whatever matter it deals with at the nanometer scale. This scale further deals with dimensions between approximately 1 and 100 nanometers. To have an idea of a nanometer imagine the fact that it is an extremely small unit of length—a billionth (10-9) of a meter.

This tiny nature gets accurate results at the speed of light. It leaves no stone unturned and if applied properly can achieve great heights. But with bigger tasks come bigger responsibilities. Materials may reflect unusual properties on a nanometer scale. And if the size is changed slightly it can change the properties completely.

How nanotechnology is transforming skin care?

Uneven working hours and never-ending scrolling on the internet have increased the concern for eyecare among people. Among the many products available in the market, nanotechnology-based ones are proved to be the most suitable. Under eye gel serum formula contains cutting-edge aspects of nanotechnology. Ingredients undergo an advanced particle size reduction process and this is where these particles reduce to the size of fewer than 50 nanometres. The smaller the size, the more effective the product.

Extremely small nano-particles in the products help them to penetrate 20 times faster into the skin. It spreads effectively and targets the part for better absorption. For sensitive skin, anything touching more or less than the target area can fail to give desired results. This is where nanotechnology does a commendable job. Also, such products go through a lot of dermatological and ophthalmological testing before getting into the business and hence is the safest to rely upon.

Benefits and impact on skincare

Manufacturers are using nanotechnology for a lot of cosmetics due to its effective approach to skincare. According to research, on average, an adult uses nine cosmetic products every day These are among the widely used products in the world and come in various forms these days but not all of these are effective and come with long-term results. The minute nature of nanotechnology makes it the best match for any skincare routine or requirement. It is hence preferred for almost any product that especially has to remove the trouble from its roots. Issues like dark circles and puffy eyes require the utmost inclusion of nanotechnology to revive the freshness in the targeted area like never before.

(The author is Product Executive, Entod beauty London. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)