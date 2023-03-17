More than half of India blames mosquitoes for disturbed or lack of quality sleep

A survey by Goodknight has revealed that 55 percent of Indians feel mosquito bites and buzz is the main reason for disturbed or lack of better quality of sleep. Every year on March 17th, World Sleep Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of getting enough sleep and how it affects one’s general health and well-being.

While medical, lifestyle, or stress-related issues can cause sleep disorders, there are other external variables that causes discomfort but are frequently ignored. Factors such as uncomfortable mattresses/pillows, weather conditions and even mosquitoes can lead to a disturbed sleep, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) stated on Friday.

The company commissioned a survey in association with market research and data analytics firm YouGov, to understand the impact of mosquitoes on sleep patterns. The survey was conducted with over 1,011 people across India.

The survey shows that close to 60% of the adults blame the ‘tiny menaces’ for causing sleep disturbances or lack of quality sleep. While the factor of ‘change in weather (too hot/cold)’ was a parallel contending factor, however, in terms of disturbance factor, the buzzing monster turned out to be the foremost contributor.

In terms of geographic clusters, 55% respondents from North and Central India region, 53% from South Zone and 50% from East and North East India pinpointed mosquito bites and buzz as a key factor for disturbed or lack of quality sleep. Interestingly, Western India, is the most affected with 61% people in the region attributing the cause of poor sleep to mosquito bites and its humming sound. On an average of 1 out of every 2 adults attributed mosquitoes as the leading factor for sleep disorders.

“Among other reasons, the mosquito menace, is revealed to be one of the key reasons for sleep deprivation and its eventual impact on India’s health quotient. People are realizing it as a key contributor that is negatively impacting their health and well-being, as well as that of their loved ones. The findings of this survey reinforce the need for comprehensive mosquito control measures. As the market leader in household insecticides category, Goodknight understands the importance of an uninterrupted sleep and is committed to provide safe and affordable mosquito repellents to all Indian households,” Shekhar Saurabh, Category Head – Household Insecticide, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said in a statement.