Mind your mental chatter: Prolonged and intense mind chatter can contribute to emotional distress

Incessant thoughts fluttering through the mind. Thoughts jumping from one topic to the other, like a monkey jumping from one branch of a tree to the other. Interestingly, that constant inner voice, chatter in the brain, has a moniker: mental chatter or mind chatter.

“Just like the function of eyes is to see, ears is to hear, the tongue is to taste, that of mind is to think. It is a normal brain function. So when the mind thinks, it is just doing its job,” says Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant, psychiatrist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Putting it simply, mental chatter “is a string of lingering thoughts and scenarios that dominate your mind while the physical body is busy doing activities of the life you lead,” the expert says. Some level of chattering is a normal part of the human experience.

Also Read 1 in 5 people diagnosed with diabetes in the last 5 years are in the age group 18-30 years

“But, the intensity and frequency of mental chatter can differ from person to person. While some may experience a high level of mental chatter, with their thoughts constantly racing and jumping from one topic to another, making it challenging for them to focus or find mental calmness, others may have a lower degree of it, with thoughts arising less frequently or with less intensity,” explains Dr Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist, Manasthali.

The trigger

“From a psychiatric perspective,” says Dr Shambhavi Jaiman, consultant psychiatrist at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, “there is no single trigger, but is influenced by a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors.” These are:

Cognitive processes: It can be a natural result of the brain’s cognitive processes, such as memory retrieval, problem-solving, and planning.

Emotional state: Emotions can have a significant impact here. When stressed out, anxious or overwhelmed, the thoughts can become more intrusive and rapid.

Attention and focus: Difficulty focusing or keeping attention can lead to increased mental chatter. For example, people with attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may experience racing thoughts and a high level of mental distractions.

Personality traits: Certain personality traits can also cause that, such as being highly introspective or having an overactive imagination. Certain personality disorders, such as obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCD), may also involve repetitive and persistent thoughts.

Also Read Akums to diversify its portfolio for innovative gummy formulations

Environmental factors: Interestingly, external stimuli, such as noise, visual distractions and a busy environment, can also contribute to mind chatter. Additionally, “exposure to stressful or triggering situations can intensify the mental activity and increase the frequency of thoughts,” says Dr Jaiman.

Lack of focus: The mind that is not focused on the task at hand, or drifting from the present moment, can wander and generate a stream of unrelated thoughts.

Sleep deprivation, fatigue: Lack of sleep and/or chronic fatigue can impact cognitive function, and thus, increase mind chatter. “When you’re tired, your brain may struggle to filter out irrelevant thoughts, leading to a heightened mental activity,” explains Dr Kapoor.

Good or bad, or both?

This mental chatter is so significant that it was the premise of a book—Chatter by Ethan Kross, a neuroscientist. Here, he explains the potential benefits of this voice before delving into the harm this chatter can bring.

Hence, mental chatter can be both good and bad, depending on the context.

“Mind chatter can be a normal and natural aspect of the human thought process. It can be a source of creativity, problem-solving and self-reflection,” says Dr Kapoor.

However, “excessive or uncontrollable mind chatter can be disruptive and interfere with concentration, focus, and overall cognitive functioning. It can even contribute to increased stress, anxiety and feelings of overwhelm,” she goes on to add. Not just that, when this inner voice becomes “repetitive, obsessive or overly negative, it can lead to rumination, self-doubt and emotional distress.

It is especially concerning when the chatter interferes with a person’s daily life, signs of which include:

Difficulty concentrating or completing tasks due to intrusive or distracting thoughts.

Inability to control or redirect the flow of thoughts, leading to a constant stream of unrelated or distressing thinking patterns.

Persistent rumination on negative events, worries, or self-critical thoughts.

Increased levels of anxiety, stress or feeling of overwhelm.

Difficulty finding mental calmness or relaxation.

Interference with sleep patterns.

Impact on work, relationships and the overall quality of life.

“Prolonged and intense mind chatter can contribute to emotional distress, reduced quality of life and increased risk of mental health conditions. While mind chatter itself may not change a person’s core personality, it can exacerbate certain traits or lead to maladaptive thought patterns and behaviours,” explains Dr Jaiman.

Cause of concern

While mental chatter is otherwise normal if it happens “incessantly to the point where it becomes intrusive, overwhelming, or disruptive, it can be concerning,” says Dr Kapoor. It can lead to impaired concentration and focus, increased stress and anxiety, difficulty making decisions, impact on emotional state, and reduced mental well-being. “Although it doesn’t alter personality, mind chatter can influence how certain aspects of personality manifest,” the expert adds.

“There is a need to correct negative mental chatter if it is adversely affecting your life, emotions, work, behaviours and relationships,” says Dr Ajinkya. Some ways to do that, according to Dr Kapoor, include:

Mindfulness meditation: As it helps bring awareness to the present moment, mindfulness meditation can help reduce mental chatter. “By observing thoughts without judgment and bringing attention back to the present moment, you can create a sense of mental calmness and detachment from the stream of thoughts,” explains Dr Kapoor.

Breathing exercises: Deep breathing techniques, such as diaphragmatic breathing, can cause calmness. Consequently, bringing focus to your breath can redirect attention away from the chatter going on inside your mind.

Creative and/or physical activities: “Activities like painting, writing, playing an instrument or engaging in physical exercise can provide an outlet for mental energy and redirect attention away from mind chatter,” says the expert.

A regular routine: Establishing and following a routine induces a sense of stability and, thus, reduces the likelihood of mind chatter. Specifying time for activities brings about a more focused and balanced mindset.

Mindful activities: Yoga, tai chi, walking in nature and such mindfulness activities can also help direct attention to the present moment and create a break from incessant mind chatter.

It is to be noted that distractions like watching television or engaging in other activities can provide temporary relief and shift your focus away from the chatter. “It is, however, important to note that distractions may not address the underlying causes of mind chatter or provide a long-term solution,” Dr Kapoor says.

Having said that, “it is important to seek help from a qualified mental health professional, such as a psychiatrist, if mind chatter becomes concerning and starts to significantly impact daily life, relationships or overall mental well-being. They can provide an accurate diagnosis, identify contributing factors, and develop an appropriate treatment plan to address the underlying concerns,” says Dr Jaiman.

Although intrusive mind chatter is concerning, some amount of it is normal, and it is impossible to stop it completely. “Just as the function of the eyes is to see, the function of the ears is to hear, the function of the tongue is to taste, the function of the mind is to think. It’s impossible to stop the mind from chattering altogether since it’s just doing its job,” interjects Dr Ajinkya.

Daydreaming or overthinking?