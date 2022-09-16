Micronutrients and macronutrients: What do you need the most

By Khushboo Jain Tibrewala

The key to good health is a balanced meal it is only possible when you think beyond one nutrient and focus on overall. It is unavoidable that diet has an effect on health. Consuming nutritious foods is important to fuel the body and defend it against oxidative stress and inflammation. Low energy levels, chronic diseases, and significant health concerns can all result from a diet that is deficient in certain nutrients. It is simpler to have a healthy, balanced lifestyle if you are aware of the various types of nutrients present in foods, how they affect your body, and how to include them in your diet.

You may categorize the nutrients your body needs into two categories: macronutrients and micronutrients. These nutrients help your body support growth and development and control bodily functions.

Macronutrients are nutrients that the body needs in larger quantities through the diet. Hence “macro” in the word itself. These are carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Micronutrients are required in much smaller quantities. This group includes all the vitamins and minerals that diet can provide.

You must consume the whole spectrum of nutrients in your meals in order to live a long, disease-free life. The most essential nutrient is not one specific one. There are some nutrients, though, that require additional discussion. They have incredibly important functions in our bodies, but owing to ignorance, they are frequently left out of diets and testing levels.

For instance, when we talk about macronutrients, we cannot sustain by having just protein ignoring carbs and fats and vice versa. The food ingredients your body requires to maintain its systems and structures are found in macronutrients. You should not substantially restrict or eliminate any of the three macronutrients because you need them all as part of a balanced diet.

Food sources that are high in macronutrients: Plant sources- Beans, lentils, seeds, whole grains, etc. We frequently discuss calcium, iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and vitamin C when discussing micronutrients. But there are a lot more that get little to no attention in our diet-related discussions. It’s astonishing how little we understand a trace mineral with such a significant role, like selenium.

The most potent antioxidant in our bodies, glutathione peroxidase, needs selenium to function. This guards you against a wide range of illnesses, lessens skin damage brought on by aging, and controls body obesity. Additionally, it is necessary for thyroid hormones to be produced at their best. Selenium insufficiency is linked to dyslipidemia, hypothyroidism, and particularly autoimmune thyroiditis like Hashimoto’s.

Food sources high in micronutrients: Avocados, potatoes, eggs, melon, spinach, kale, nuts, beans, lentils, grains like quinoa and oats, fish, chicken and lamb.

There are several foods that serve both macronutrient and micronutrient purposes. Your body will work at its best if you incorporate these foods into your diet. Other than oxygen and water your body only food to carry on day-to-day activities. The higher the input quality, the better your body will be able to operate and function.

(The author is a Nutritionist, Diabetes Educator at Fast&Up. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)