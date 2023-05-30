Menstrual Hygiene is more than just changing pads, here’s all you need to know

By Pallavi Utagi

Dear ladies, let’s talk about something that affects us all every month – periods! With the irritation and frustration of PMS, periods are definitely a more than a weeklong event. Most people believe that period care is mostly just about changing pads and hogging on chocolate while being curled up in the bed, there’s definitely more.

Use the right menstrual product

There are so many menstrual products available, from pads and tampons to menstrual cups and period panties. It’s important to find the product that works best for you and your flow. If you’re not sure which one to choose, do some research and ask friends for recommendations. However, it’s better not to choose sanitary napkins, as they are made up of chemicals, can cause period rash and are also harmful for the environment.

Change your menstrual product regularly

Whether you use pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, it’s important to change them regularly to avoid leaks. Also, when menstrual products are left in place for too long, they can become a breeding ground for bacteria, leading to unpleasant odors and even infections. Experts and gynecologists’ advice to change pads every 4-6 hours, while tampons and menstrual cups can be changed every 6-8 hours.

Practice good personal hygiene

During your period, it’s important to maintain good intimate hygiene. This includes washing your hands regularly, taking showers, and changing your underwear and clothes frequently. Avoid using scented products, such as perfumes and douches, as they can disrupt the natural balance of the vagina and lead to infections. If you experience any unusual symptoms or have concerns about your intimate health, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider.

Staying hydrated

Staying hydrated is an essential aspect of maintaining good health, especially during your period. Your body loses fluids during menstruation, which can lead to dehydration if not replenished. Drinking plenty of water, preferably lukewarm, during your period can help ease cramps and reduce bloating. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and try to avoid caffeine and alcohol, which can dehydrate you.

Don’t use soap and vaginal hygiene products

It’s best to avoid using soap or vaginal hygiene products in the genital area, as these products can disrupt its natural PH balance and cause irritation, inflammation, and infections. Instead, it’s recommended to use plain water to clean the area and wear cotton underwear that allows the skin to breathe. If you experience any unusual vaginal symptoms or odor, it’s important to see a healthcare provider for evaluation and treatment.

(The author is a CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)