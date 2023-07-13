Menstrual health issues continue to be a prevalent concern for women in North East

Vaginal, menstrual, and reproductive health issues have become a significant concern affecting women in the NorthEast region. A survey conducted by Gynoveda, in the 8 states of North East India, with a participation of more than 500 respondents has revealed that a staggering 98 percent of women from this area have either been affected or are currently grappling with these health challenges.

This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions in the region.

The issues can be broadly categorised into menstrual health issues and vaginal health issues. 55% of the respondents suffer from menstrual health issues, and the most prevalent issue is Polycystic Ovarian Disorder (PCOD), affecting 36% of women. PCOD is a hormonal disorder that can lead to irregular periods, fertility problems, and other complications. Another common menstrual health problem is Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), experienced by 12% of women. PMS refers to a combination of physical and emotional symptoms occurring before menstruation.

In terms of vaginal health, Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder (PID) affects 24% of women. PID is an infection of the reproductive organs that can cause pelvic pain, infertility, and other complications. Candidiasis, a fungal infection commonly known as a yeast infection, affects 18% of women in the region.

Further dissecting the survey findings, 56% of women from North East suffer from or have suffered from menstrual health issues and 42% of the women suffer from or have suffered from vaginal health issues. The survey saw the participation of 85%of women above the age 35 years and 15% who are below the age 35 years.

Key health issues posing a thread of concern amongst the women from North East basis the survey findings:

PCOD (PolyCystic Ovarian Disorder)

PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder)

Candidiasis

PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome)

Fibroids

Endometrial Hyperplasia

“This is the largest menstrual and vaginal health survey conducted by any Indian brand. It has been thoughtfully designed to enable women to provide data about their intimate health in a private and confidential manner. This survey enables us to develop authentic and accessible Ayurvedic solutions to help women gain freedom from these problems,” Vishal Gupta, Founder Gynoveda, said in a statement.