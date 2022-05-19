Mankind Pharma’s multivitamin brand Health OK launches Gummies for Children

Health OK’, a multivitamin and minerals tablet of Mankind Pharma announced on Thursday that it has expanded its product offering with the launch of Gummies for Children under the age group of 7-17 years old. According to the company’s press statement, the brand has designed the product to meet the demands of kids who are seven years, and above.

The company claims that the gummies are fully packed with vitamins and minerals and will improve the overall health and well-being of kids. “Health OK gummies contain Vitamin A, B, C & D. Their regular intake can help kids stay active strengthening their bones, boosting immunity, and also improving brain functioning. The product also has a good source of Zinc, Magnesium, and Iodine which are integral for promoting an optimal immune system,” the company stated in its press statement on Thursday.

Health OK also claimed that the Gummies are free of preservatives and are gluten, gelatin, and cholesterol-free. According to the company, the gummies are formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children. Moreover, the products come in lemon and strawberry flavour, specifically designed to keep the taste in mind for kids.

“The present age parents are always considering their options to provide their children with optimum nutrition. They are always worried about their unhealthy eating habits and lookout for ways to include nutrition-rich ingredients in their food. But given the picky nature of children, it becomes difficult and yet challenging to give them a wholesome meal. Hence, to meet the requirements of both parents and children, Health OK came up with gummies to fill in for the lacking nutrients in the children with a fun twist that can satiate their taste at the same time,” Joy Chatterjee, the General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said in a statement.

The newly launched product is available at e-commerce channels, and modern format retail Chains such as Apollo, Med plus, and other local stores across India.