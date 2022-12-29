Mankind Pharma’s HealthOK revamps its multivitamin tablet

HealthOK, Mankind Pharma’s vegetarian multivitamin tablet brand, announced on Thursday that it has refreshed its offering to provide a differentiated experience by repackaging the whole product.

According to the company’s press statement, the new pack of HealthOK Tablet will now come in a new pack of 10 tablets pack at a new price point of Rs.110/-by replacing the earlier packaging of 15 tablets for Rs.150/-. It has also launched a pack of 30 tablets, which will be available for Rs 300/-, the company announced.

HealthOK’s multivitamin tablets (FE.com)

“The objective behind the product revamp is to provide a better experience for consumers. Health supplements tablets/capsules, may at times, leave a bitter taste in the mouth which is unpleasant for the consumers. That’s why HealthOK has launched lemon-flavored tablets with the aim to provide its consumers with a pleasant taste experience. Furthermore, the tablet shape has been changed to an oval shape and reduced size so that it is easy to swallow for consumers,” the company announced on Thursday.

HealthOK tablets have a combination of two energy boosters, Taurine and Ginseng, specially formulated for Men, to give them 24-hour active energy, it claimed.

The company claims that HealthOK tablets contain amino acids which help in better absorption of micro-nutrients. It’s a vegetarian product unlike other health supplements available in capsule form, it added.

According to the company, the new consumer-engaging and attractive packaging is intended to symbolise invigorated capacity and to reinforce the nutritional value of the supplement.

“Currently, solid vitamins minerals supplement is a whopping Rs. 9,000 Crore market approximately as per market estimates & will continue to grow, given the current lifestyle of people which is very hectic where they may be unable to get adequate nutrition, may have poor eating habits, and may experience tiredness and fatigue. There is a need to supplement body’s nutritional requirements effectively among Indian consumers. We at Mankind, always strive to make our brands consumer-centric by meeting consumer needs, and improving their health by way of providing new-age supplements like HealthOK which is better tasting, easy to swallow, and has a Taurine + Ginseng based formula. We aim to continue to bring new-age products to provide our consumers with best-in-class products,” Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales & Marketing- Mankind Pharma, said in a statement on Thursday.