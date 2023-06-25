Know how heat affects your body and what to do to safeguard yourself

There are reports of people dying from the heat. Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, explaining the mechanism of how this happens, says, “Heat-related deaths can occur when the body is unable to regulate its temperature effectively in extremely hot conditions. The human body has a natural cooling system that relies on sweating and evaporative cooling to maintain a stable internal temperature. However, when the environmental heat surpasses the body’s ability to cool down, it can lead to heat-related illnesses, including fatalities.”

Here are some ways in which excessive heat can cause death:

Heatstroke: Heatstroke is the most severe form of heat-related illness and can be life-threatening. It occurs when the body temperature rises to a dangerous level, usually above 104°F (40°C), due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in hot conditions. When the body’s cooling mechanisms fail, core body temperature rises rapidly, leading to damage to vital organs, including the brain. Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Dehydration: Excessive heat can cause significant fluid loss from the body through sweating. If a person does not adequately replace the lost fluids by drinking enough water, they can become dehydrated. Severe dehydration can lead to organ failure and, in extreme cases, death. Dehydration can also exacerbate other heat-related conditions.

Heat exhaustion: Heat exhaustion is a condition that occurs due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate fluid intake. It is characterised by symptoms such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, and an elevated body temperature. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke.

Underlying health conditions: People with pre-existing health conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders and diabetes, are more susceptible to heat-related complications.

Vulnerable populations: Certain groups are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and fatalities. These include the elderly, young children, pregnant women, individuals with disabilities and those who lack access to adequate cooling and shelter.What are the warning signs?

Heat cramps: Heat cramps are muscle spasms that usually occur in the legs or abdomen. They can be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Heat exhaustion: Heat exhaustion is characterised by various symptoms, which may include heavy sweating, weakness or fatigue, dizziness or lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting, headache, cool, moist skin with goosebumps despite the heat, dark-coloured urine (a sign of dehydration).

Heatstroke: Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you suspect someone is experiencing heatstroke, seek immediate medical help or call emergency services.

How can it be prevented?

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Stay cool: Seek out air-conditioned environments whenever possible, especially during the hottest parts of the day. If you don’t have access to air conditioning, use fans, take cool showers or baths, or visit public places with air conditioning like shopping malls, libraries, etc.

Dress appropriately: Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-coloured clothing that allows your body to breathe and helps in the evaporation of sweat.

Limit outdoor activity: Avoid or minimise outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded or cooler areas and try to find locations with a breeze.

Protect yourself from the sun: Use sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and seek shade whenever possible.

Check on vulnerable individuals: Keep an eye on elderly individuals, young children, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses or disabilities.