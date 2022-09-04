 ERA Test for Repeated Failure of Pregnancy: Everything you need to know about

By Dr Karishma Dafle

Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA) is a modern test that helps to determine the best time for embryo transfer and achieve successful pregnancy rates. Here, we explain to you about this test.

A large number of women trying to conceive with the help of ARTs like IVF tend to fail the egg implantation process even when embryos are known to be healthy and the uterine cavity is normal. This can happen due to an underlying health issue associated with the endometrium (the inner lining of the uterus). Infertility can also be seen owing to the inability of the uterus to hold on to a healthy embryo.

According to various studies, even though the quality of embryos is a vital factor, the receptivity of the uterus is also taken into consideration while deciding the success of the IVF cycle. So, now it is possible to know how receptive a woman’s uterus is in relation to the embryo, and this test is called Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA). It not only measures the receptivity of the uterus but even determines the exact time for embryo transfer to offer positive results.

Know more about ERA

It is a known fact that embryo quality is the strongest predictor of implantation. But when it comes to young women having good quality eggs or those who do not conceive even after opting for genetic testing, the problem may be because of endometrial factors. Hence, it is essential to check the receptivity of the uterus via Endometrial Receptivity Array before proceeding with implantation.

The ERA test is unique as it helps to monitor the endometrial receptivity as a product of gene expression of the endometrial lining at specific times during a woman’s ovulation cycle. It checks the cyclical pattern of 238 different genes and allows determining a personalized window of implantation for each patient. Furthermore, ERA showed high sensitivity and specificity in detecting gene expression profiles associated with receptivity. This has helped to reduce the number of IVF cycles a couple has to undergo to achieve a successful pregnancy. The risk of miscarriage also goes down.

ERA will help to tell one how receptive a woman’s uterus would be at a particular stage in her menstrual cycle. This will allow the doctor to know the best time of embryo transfer for a successful implant.

Typically, embryo transfers are done between days 3 and 5 after egg retrieval. The time of transfer is decided by checking the development process of embryos. Those embryos that grow in the lab until day 5 are transferred as blastocysts. Other healthy embryos showing normal growth on day 3 can also be transferred earlier in the hope of achieving implantation. Now, timely implantation is possible due to ERA. This has helped with a higher success rate of pregnancy and reduces the time required to achieve it.

(The author is a Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)