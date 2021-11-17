K&L Wellness Technology raises Rs 30 Crore from Angel Investors to provide wellness solutions

The raised funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalized solutions.

Karan Talreja (Left) with Luke Coutinho (Right)

Mumbai based health-tech company, K&L Wellness Technology Pvt. Ltd (also known as RESET Tech) has raised a seed round of Rs 30 Crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group to provide wellness solutions.

The raised funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalized solutions. The platform blends ancient therapeutic research with its cutting-edge technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices. Additionally, the company will also look to expand its team and build a strong and scalable infrastructure.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and globally renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The company provides therapeutic based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The duo also runs a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bangalore.

The investment was led by Narendra Firodia, Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia.

Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia founded and led a very successful packaging company called Manjushree Technopack until they sold their stake in the business to a global private equity company, Advent Intl. They have invested in a variety of consumer-led business startups with specific focus on health, wellness and nutrition.

Vimal Kedia, Managing Director, Manjushree Technopack Ltd said,” We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future.”

Narendra Firodia, founder, Sohamm Group said, “We’re always on the lookout for exciting ventures to invest in. Providing top notch services in healthcare through therapeutic means is the need of the hour. We resonate with the company’s vision and are bullish on the expansion plans.

According to Karan Talreja, Co-Founder of K&L Wellness Technology, “We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”

