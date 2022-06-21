International Day of Yoga: RESET TECH launches ‘Swastha Shakti Program’ for disease-free India

RESET TECH, an AI-driven health-tech platform on Tuesday announced the start of the ‘Swastha Shakti Program’ on this International Day of Yoga. The program will host well-being activities, holistic offerings, and masterclasses as part of this initiative. This is a part of the recently launched nationwide movement called ‘Disease-Free India’ – ‘Rog Mukt Bharat’, the company claims.

“The objective of the program is to create awareness of the rising cases of chronic diseases among Indians due to their lifestyle choices and to bring to light how the use of alternate and traditional healing methods will enable them to recover. The first leg of the initiative will commence today and continue until Sep 20, 2022 on the recently launched health app Aayu,” the company stated.

According to the company’s press statement, the program aims to impact over 5 million people within 5 years. The initiative will be digitally hosted on the Aayu app and will effectively provide users with personalized wellness solutions and offer free doctor consultations based on an individual’s personal history. It will continue to monitor the individuals progress enabling them to accelerate their healing and recovery.

The Swastha Shakti Program will see participation from leading wellbeing experts, holistic healers, yoga therapy professionals among others. It will also have voices of support from business leaders, actors, musicians from across India. The program will host key industry stakeholders who will contribute and share their expertise and knowledge, it claimed on Tuesday.

“India is going through a health crisis due to the rise in unhealthy lifestyle choices and the rise in chronic diseases caused by an unhealthy lifestyle. I am glad to be a part of the Swastha Shakti Program and support the Disease Free India movement in any way I can. It is high time this got some attention and I hope this movement will bring about the change,” Dr. Mickey Mehta, leading global holistic health guru said in a statement.

“ We are glad to introduce the Swastha Shakti Program in collaboration with S-VYASA this international Day of Yoga. India is at the brink of a health crisis and hence we initiated this movement with an aim to make Indians healthier through authentic and science based yoga. We hope to spread awareness among people and hope they come forward to derive the benefits and cure and heal themselves,” Karan Talreja, Founder and Managing Director, RESET TECH, stated.

Moreover, multiple key opinion leaders from the healthcare industry, corporates, sports, entertainment, spirituality, and others will be seen participating in the initiative through various events and activities over the next 90 days.

“Users of the Aayu app stand a chance to benefit from the various holistic healing tips and modules that will be given by the experts on a daily basis. Subsequently, they can choose a healing program on Aayu app and get yoga-based treatment for chronic conditions,” it stated.