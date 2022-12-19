Indian menstrual underwear market to reach $13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21%

In recent years, numerous menstrual hygiene products have entered the market to ease the challenges of menstruators. Menstrual underwear, also known as “period panties,” is one of the more cutting-edge sanitary products available in the market today.

HealthFab, a intimate wellness brand, highlights significant trends and growth factors for the Indian Period panty market. It has anticipated that the Indian Period panty market to reach $ 13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21 percent.

Currently, period underwear is available in a variety of absorbency capacities, such as Lite, Heavy, Ultra. Typically, online distribution channels are used to order period panties.

Reportedly, companies in the market expect to see greater sales of this product due to the higher Internet penetration across major developed and emerging countries.

Increasing awareness about female health and hygiene along with the demand for cost-effective feminine hygiene products drives growth of the market in this country. Also, the rising demand for period panties from increasing working women professional population in the country has further driven the growth of the market, the company claimed.

The company also indicated that because of better product quality and greater product knowledge, the usage of reusable sanitary protection products has significantly increased over the last 6–8 years. Government programmes are also helping to raise awareness of period care products. Women are rapidly adopting new period care products, which is predicted to boost the market for period panties’ overall growth in the years to come, it claimed.

“There are various growth boosters for this market. The fabric used to make period panties is ratherhighly absorbent. Due to this fabric’s capacity for high levels of comfort, a notable increase in its demand is being seen in many regions of the world. This reason is driving up period pants sales and thereby the global market. Also, antimicrobial qualities can be found in period panties. Similarly, this product’s design helps in preventing stains. In addition to this, the product’s stain-resistance contributes to its higher acceptance. Additionally, a rise in the global population’s propensity for keeping their personal hygiene and wellness is driving up demand for period panties.” Kiriti Acharjee, Co-founder, HealthFab said in a statement on Monday.

Acharjee also said that companies operating in the period panties market are concentrating on introducing cutting-edge products keeping in mind, the design, fit, comfort, environment, cost-effectiveness, and versatility.

“As a result, they are spending more time and resources on research and development in order to launch better products in the market for period panties. Besides, there has been a noticeable increase in awareness of period underwear and eco-friendly products.” Further added Mr. Kiriti

According to HealthFab, the majority of well-known brands of reusable underwear are already available on tech-driven marketplaces and websites. Potential customers are those using commercially manufactured products in e-commerce transactions, it claimed.

The current projected total user base is 5 crore when all the factors are taken into account. In addition, urban areas currently account for 75% of demand, with rural areas accounting for the remaining 25%

