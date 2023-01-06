Important factors while taking care of a critical heart patient

By Dr. Bipin Dubey

With the change in lifestyle, heart problems are now a growing concern in different parts of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 17.9 million people die due to some type of cardiovascular disease. This problem is now also affecting the younger generation due to the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, poor food habits, and increased stress.

People who are diagnosed or have recently experienced an episode of heart condition have to make major changes in their lives. People like close family members of those who have suffered from a heart attack or heart failure, find a lot of challenges initially to provide the best caregiving. Here are a few important things that must be kept in mind while taking care of a critical heart patient:

Diet: The diet of a critical heart patient must be closely monitored and customized as per the patient’s current condition. The patient must not be given any processed, saturated or fried food item as it directly contributes to the build-up of plaque in the arteries and causes a heart attack. Moreover, it is recommended to add fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. One must also avoid salted meat and food high in sodium

(The author is a Consultant Cardiologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)