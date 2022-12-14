Hyaluronic Acid: The holy grail for dealing with ageing defects

By Dr. Shraddha

Everyone wants to look and feel younger than they actually are; most people by the way. The thought of old age comes with its own fair share of anxiety, along with the issues of wrinkles and other visible signs of ageing. A recent Forbes Health Survey found that almost 50% of Americans are afraid of the ageing process, mostly because of the impact on their health.

In India, the situation is slightly similar, with many people expressing a sense of anxiety towards ageing. If they can, they would want to reverse the ageing process. Reversing ageing and its many signs is a pretty controversial subject because, as some ask, if ageing is a natural process, can it actually be reversed? The answer is simple; while ageing cannot be reversed — at least not completely — its signs can be slowed down and delayed.

Ever seen a 60-year-old still looking so young and firm? This can mostly be achieved by a good diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. However, if you’ve already begun to see the signs of ageing, including wrinkles, thinning of the skin, loss of skin elasticity, fragility, and reduced fatty tissues under the skin’s layers, there are some steps you can take to reverse these effects. One of such measures include using supplements like hyaluronic acid.

Using hyaluronic acid to counter the signs of ageing Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a slippery, gooey substance that is found in the body. It is a natural acid that plays the role of a lubricant or cushion in the joints of the body and within other tissues. Hyaluronic acid is largely a moisturiser that helps to keep the skin full and healthy, but aeging can cause HA to deplete. As you age, HA can help to offer the suppleness and richness that the skin needs to stay younger and healthier.

The administration of hyaluronic acid is dependent on the method of therapy. One of the most advanced HA treatments available out there today is Profhilo, a bio-remodeling injectable therapy that helps to offer the right amounts of stabilised HA to remodel skin tissues. The texture of HA also gives it an edge because it is distributed evenly in the strategic points that require filling, including under the eyes, chin, neck, hands, and so on. One of the causes of ageing signs on the skin is insufficient moisture.

Without the right amount of hydration in the skin, thinning is inevitable. The Profhilo treatment comes with a lot of expert recommendations because it is beyond the regular dermal filler or skin revitaliser. By delivering the right concentrations of HA into the areas of the body where it is needed, it also promotes comfort because the number of treatment sessions and injection sites are reduced.

Loss of definition, fine lines, and saggy skin are other age-related concerns that a lot of people have, and they are justified. The major points to consider are the face, arms, neck, and abdomen. Collagen loss and epidermis’ thinning are the two major causes of these conditions. With HA, you can firm up those flashpoints of your body by shoring up collagen content and producing the moisture that your skin’s epidermis needs to stay supple and full.

Takeaway

Hyaluronic acid has quickly become the holy grail in dermatology. The science world can’t just seem to get over the rave of its revealed wonders and benefits, especially as they relate to anti-ageing properties. If you’re looking for that hydrated look and plump, or you just want your skin to maintain the right structure for as long as possible, hyaluronic acid is simply what you need.

(The author is a MD, DNB, PhD Managing Director Helios Advanced Skin Hair And Laser Clinic Alwarpet & Pallavaram Chennai. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)