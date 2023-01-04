How to take care of chronic constipation during winter

By Dr. Gowri Kulkarni

With the rapidly changing climate, especially during the winters, everyone’s metabolism is affected which makes it difficult for them to have a clean and healthy gut. Constipation is a common gut problem which can be caused by improper diet or unhealthy food habits which in turn slows down the stool movement and Reduced water intake during winter months’ coupled with increased intake of tea, coffee and alcohol add to this problem further. Another leading contributing factor is excessive consumption of fried foods during the winter. Here are few quick tips that can help you while facing this issue:

Constipation is usually accompanied by various symptoms such as abdominal discomfort and/or gas depending on how severe it is. It affects different people differently. Some people have recurrent acne and headaches as well. Diet comprising fibre rich food, ample intake of water ranging from 2-3 litres everyday, consistent physical activity are major ways to relieve constipation.

There are different ways in which people can find relief when constipation hits. Foods such as flaxseeds and yogurt are good sources of fibre and probiotics which can help people who are suffering from chronic constipation and relieve them in a big way.

Drinking enough water is another major point which people who are suffering from this condition should keep in mind while trying to relieve their symptoms. It should be kept in mind that people should take at least 2-3 litres of water during the winter season to ensure the smooth functioning of the digestive system.

While fibre rich food can resolve constipation, few food items can aggravate the problem of constipation. Avoiding foods which contain transfat and sugar is another way to keep your bowel problems at bay.

Physical activities are another way in which people can deal with bowel problems. Winters tend to slow our physical activities, leading to slower bowel movements. The solution can be as simple as going for a walk or practising yoga which can lead to reduction of symptoms and improve your overall health.

Getting an abdominal massage and applying essential oils can also be solutions for chronic constipation with more people getting to know about their benefits.

In majority of the cases, constipation can be solved or treated with ease by adjusting their food habits and proper changes in their lifestyle. Severe cases should be immediately consulted by doctors and expert suggestions to be implemented.

(The author is the Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)