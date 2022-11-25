How to manage gestational diabetes and still ensure a safe and healthy pregnancy?

By Dr. Payal Narang

Even before you are aware that you are pregnant, high blood glucose, often known as blood sugar, can damage your unborn child in the early stages of pregnancy. Consult your doctor as soon as possible to create a strategy to manage your diabetes if you have it and are already pregnant. You may have a safe pregnancy and healthy child by working with your medical team and according to your diabetes treatment plan.

How does diabetes impact your infant?

During the first eight weeks of pregnancy, the baby’s organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and lungs begin to develop. High blood sugar levels can be hazardous at this early period . It raises the risk of your baby being born with birth problems including heart defects or brain or spine defects.

Additionally, having high blood sugar levels during pregnancy might raise the likelihood that your baby will be delivered prematurely, may weigh too much, have respiratory issues, or have low blood sugar immediately after birth. High blood sugar levels might also make it more likely that you will miscarry or give birth to a stillborn child. The term “stillborn” refers to a child who passes away in the womb during the second part of pregnancy.

How can having diabetes effect the mother?

Your blood glucose levels are affected by hormonal and metàbolic changes in your body that occur during pregnancy. So, you may need to manage your diabetes strictly. Even if you’ve had diabetes for a long time, you may yet need to adjust your diet, exercise regimen, and medication. It may be necessary for you to switch over to insulin if you have been on oral diabetes medication. Your management strategy may alter once more as your due date approaches.

Pregnancy can make some long-term diabetes complications worse, particularly if your blood glucose levels are very high. Such as eye issues and kidney illness.

Additionally, you are more likely to get preeclampsia, also known as toxaemia, which manifests as high blood pressure and an excessive amount of protein in the urine in the second phase of pregnancy. Preeclampsia can harm you or your unborn child severely. Once a patient delivers, eclampsia settles . Your doctor could advise an early delivery if you have preeclampsia or may deliver you by 36/ 37weeks. To help your baby develop as much as possible before birth, you and your doctor may discuss other alternatives before 37 weeks.

Conclusion:

To remain healthy and have a healthy baby it’s crucial to keep your blood glucose levels as near to normal as possible during your pregnancy. You may better control your diabetes by getting regular checkups before and during pregnancy. A good diabetic meal plan, engaging in physical activity as recommended by your healthcare provider, and using diabetes medications as necessary. Quitting smoking and taking vitamins as prescribed by your doctor can both help you and your unborn child stay healthy.

(The author is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital Lullanagar.)