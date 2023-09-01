Dengue outbreak in India: The cases of vector-borne disease, dengue, continue to rise in several parts of India. According to media reports, the tally reached 294 in Ghaziabad with 12 new cases that were reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, Noida has reported over 200 dengue cases till now. Uttarakhand reported over 600 dengue cases so far.

In Himachal Pradesh, the menace of dengue continues to rise. According to media reports, 106 cases have been reported since July, and 14 fresh cases were reported on Thursday in the state.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the dengue viruses are spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes species (Ae. aegypti or Ae. albopictus) mosquito. The US Health body also maintains that almost half of the world’s population, about 4 billion people, live in areas with a risk of dengue.

“High fever, headache, body ache, nausea/vomiting abdominal pain, and rashes are the usual symptoms. The spike will continue for some time as the numbers usually peak in September-October and then the decline in numbers happens in November,” Dr.Rommel Tickoo, Director – Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Tickoo also emphasised that you should get a Dengue NS-1 antigen done within 48 hours of a febrile illness, don’t take antibiotics and pain killers and drink lots of water.

“If you have symptoms like severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, restlessness, severe fatigue, dizziness and bleeding you might need hospitalization,” Dr. Tickoo said.

How to recover from dengue quickly?

According to Dr Tribhuvan Gulati, Lead Consultant, Diabetes, Obesity, and Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, to expedite recovery from dengue, patients must prioritize rest, hydration, and close medical monitoring.

“Dengue can lead to severe complications, and timely medical intervention is crucial. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids like water, electrolyte-rich drinks, and fresh fruit juices to combat dehydration from fever and sweating. Avoid self-medication, as some over-the-counter drugs can worsen symptoms. Seek medical care promptly if you experience warning signs like severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, or bleeding,” Dr. Gulati told Financial Express.com.

Follow the doctor’s advice, get adequate rest, and monitor platelet counts. Dengue recovery varies, but early diagnosis and proper care significantly enhance the chances of a faster and complete recovery, he added.

According to Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant – Infectious Disease, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, hydration is key; drink fluids to maintain vital electrolyte balance.

“Rest is crucial, allowing your body to fight the virus effectively. Never ignore warning signs like severe abdominal pain, vomiting, or bleeding. Seek immediate medical attention if these occur. Follow prescribed treatments and medications faithfully. Timely intervention, monitoring, and adherence to medical advice are the cornerstones of a faster and smoother recovery from dengue. Remember, with the right care, most patients recover fully. Adequate protein intake aids in rebuilding immune cells and tissues,” Dr. Panda told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Panda also emphasised that Vitamin C-rich foods, like citrus fruits, can support immune function. Dengue can leave you vulnerable to other infections, so practicing good hygiene is crucial, she added.

“Avoiding non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) during the illness can prevent complications. Additionally, maintaining a clean environment to eliminate mosquito breeding sites helps prevent reinfection. Combining these lesser-known strategies with medical guidance can contribute to a faster and smoother recovery from dengue,” she told Financial Express.com.

Over-the-counter use of papaya leaf, and goat milk in excess can be counterproductive too, she emphasised.