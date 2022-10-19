How do protein supplements work and are they necessary?

By Soumava Sengupta

Protein supplements are one of the most important supplement or supplement group of all as they are made up of essential ingredients that are vital to the health and development of our bodies. However, the effectiveness of protein supplements is often overlooked. Protein supplements are essential for weight loss, muscle recovery and overall nutrition because they are full of amino acids that encourage growth and repair.

What are protein supplements?

First, let’s talk about what a protein supplement is. Protein supplements are a dietary supplement that is typically used to help promote muscle growth and repair. Protein supplements are available in a variety of forms, including powders, bars, and drinks. According to a research in 2017, more than 70% Indian are deficient in protein and protein supplements are crucial for people who have difficulty meeting their protein needs through diet alone.

They are often used by athletes and bodybuilders to aid in muscle recovery and repair, and improve fitness as well as performance. Protein supplements can also be used by people who are trying to lose weight, as they can help to reduce hunger and promote fullness.

How does the body utilize protein?

It’s no secret that protein is an important part of our diet and that we need to consume it every day. But most people don’t actually understand how our body utilizes this protein. When we eat foods that contain protein, our digestive system breaks down the protein into amino acids. These amino acids are then absorbed into the bloodstream, where they are used by the cells to create new proteins. Some of these proteins are used to build and repair tissue, while others are used as enzymes or hormones.

The body is constantly breaking down and rebuilding proteins, so it is important to consume enough protein-rich foods to meet our needs. Protein-rich foods include meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, nuts, and seeds, which many of us don’t consume on a daily basis. This is one of the leading reasons why protein supplements can help fuller, healthier lives by eliminating protein deficiencies.

How much protein should you be consuming?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as everyone has different protein needs based on factors like age, activity level, and muscle mass. However, the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, which means that the average adult should be consuming around 54 grams of protein per day, which is equivalent to the protein content in roughly 9 boiled eggs. It is difficult to maintain a diet that contains the appropriate amount of protein. That is when protein supplements become immensely beneficial.

If you are very active or you are trying to build muscle, you may need more protein than the RDA. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends 1.2-1.7 grams per kilogram of body weight for athletes and active adults. And if you are trying to build muscle, you may need even more protein, anywhere from 1.6-2.2 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Many in India suffer from protein deficiency and it is an important nutrition gap that needs to be filled as protein is very important for your body to repair and maintain itself. These supplements can be a great way to continue to get enough protein into your diet, especially if you are not able to eat the right amount of protein-rich foods.

(The author is CEO, BUILD. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)