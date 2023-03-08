Holi 2023: Beware of these health issues while playing with colours

Holi 2023: Holi is here and everyone is excited to have fun with family and friends. This year Holi is a little extra special and people are a bit relaxed and out of “covid blues”.

Holi, often known as the festival of colours, can also lead to skin and hair damage due to the chemical effects of colours. The toxic colours can also cause damage to the eyes which are the most sensitive and delicate organs humans possess.

Holi 2023: Here are some health problem that can be caused due to Holi colours-

Respiratory Ailments

The Holi colours can enter the mouth and aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This can lead to wheezing, coughing, and mucus (sputum) production. Holi colours often contain chromium which can cause bronchitis, asthma, and allergies.

Impact on Unborn Child

Holi colours also contain mercury which can affect the internal organs like kidneys, liver, and unborn babies’ health. According to doctors, iron can increase skin sensitivity to light and silica can lead to dry skin.

Eye Allergies

According to Dr. Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director – India, Orbis, these synthetic chemical colours may have an adverse effect on eyesight. Not taking proper care of the eyes can lead to infection, temporary blindness, irritation, and allergies, he told Financial Express.com.

The Holi colours are made up of chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead which are toxic to skin and eyes. This can lead to issues like allergies, corneal abrasion conjunctivitis, and eye injuries.

Skin Infection

Some Holi colours also have heavy metals, broken pieces of glasses, chemicals, and pesticides in them. Doctors tend to witness people with bacterial skin infections, skin allergies or contact dermatitis, rashes, itching, burning sensation, and hives after playing with Holi colours.

Things To Keep In Mind While Playing Holi: