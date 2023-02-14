Herbalife Nutrition India enters eye health segment with ocular defense

Herbalife Nutrition India on Tuesday announced that it has entered the eye health segment with its new product, ‘Ocular Defense’.

According to the company, the product comes in capsule format and is scientifically formulated to support eye health. The product contains nutrients that help in maintenance of normal vision and helps in supporting macular health, it claimed.

“Ocular Defense contains a combination of lutein and zeaxanthin that is clinically proven to support the macular health of eyes and improves macular pigment optical density. Macula is the central portion of the retina which helps to clearly see the objects in front of you, and an eye’s macular health can be indicated by its density measured as Macular Pigment Optical Density (MOPD). MPOD measures the concentration of carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin- that help filter blue light) in the macular pigment of the eye. Blue light has a potential to cause retinal damage and MPOD is an indirect indicator of the ability of macula to filter high energy blue light. The density could also change over time depending on factors such as ageing, lifestyle, and dietary choices,” the company said in a statement.

Human eye has complex cellular connectivity and many molecules play a role in helping us with the normal visual process. Ocular Defense also contains vitamin A and zinc that helps in maintenance of normal vision and vitamins C, E and minerals including copper and zinc that have antioxidant properties, the company claimed.

“At Herbalife Nutrition India, we are constantly innovating to find new solutions to support health & wellness. The eye is a vital organ in the human body, and one needs to care for it. Ocular Defense is a scientifically designed formula, containing a combination of lutein and zeaxanthin that is clinically proven to support macular health and contains nutrients that support the maintenance of normal vision,” Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Herbalife Nutrition India, stated.