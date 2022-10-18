HempStreet to begin clinical trials for menstrual cramps; To asses cannabis-based medicines’ on the condition

HempStreet on Monday announced that it is conducting year-long clinical trials to help women suffering from Primary Dysmenorrhea in collaboration with Amrita School of Ayurveda.

The company claims that HempStreet intends to use this randomised controlled trial to assess cannabis-based medicines’ clinically reported analgesic effect in Primary Dysmenorrhoea, a condition characterised by painful menstrual cramps in the lower abdominal region.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), menstrual pain affects up to 94 percent of young girls aged 10-20 and 8.8 percent of women aged 19-41.

According to the company, this common health issue is underdiagnosed and undertreated, and it significantly impacts female university students’ leave.

“It is a significant cause of absence from school or work and is a primary source of concern. Established in 2019, HempStreet has been leveraging the growing popularity of the ancient science of Ayurveda to manufacture ‘natural relief’ products from cannabis to treat chronic pain and menstrual health. HempStreet intends to generate robust evidence supporting the benefits of Ayurvedic treatments through these clinical trials on 60 volunteers,” the company stated on Monday.

During the study, the volunteers will be subjected to USG, blood tests, and urine analysis at the Amrita School of Ayurveda in Kerala. Subjects 14-40 years old with Primary Dysmenorrhea and ones with regular menstrual periods lasting 21 to 35 days and menstruation lasting 3 to 7 days will participate in the randomised double-arm-controlled trial, it stated.

“We are very excited to start these trials in collaboration with Amrita School of Ayurveda to work towards clinical validation of formulations to address menstrual health issues. Our roots at HempStreet can be traced back to a conscious decision to focus on menstrual health. Through our medicines and nationwide partner clinic network, we have been able to help tens of thousands of women. We hope that by conducting these clinical trials, we will be able to provide scientific evidence to help women suffering from Primary Dysmenorrhea.” Abhishek Mohan, Founder & CEO, HempStreet, said in a statement.

Dr. P. Ram Manohar, Head, Center for Advanced Research In Ayurveda (ACARA), Amrita School of Ayurveda said, “Rigorous clinical trials are needed to generate strong evidence supporting the benefits of Ayurvedic treatments observed in clinical practice. At Amrita Center for Advanced Research in Ayurveda, we aim to blend the best of tradition with the rigor of science. Hemp was used in Ayurveda for many centuries. The medicinal benefits of hemp have been rediscovered recently. We look forward to collaborating with HempStreet to conduct this important clinical trial.”

Earlier this year, HempStreet also partnered with MGC Pharma and Gynica earlier this year to strengthen the R&D and distribution segments.

