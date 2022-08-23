HempStreet expands product portfolio and launches Sarpagandha Vati to combat hypertension

HempStreet on Tuesday announced that it has launched Sarpagandha Vati. According to the company, Sarpgandha Vati is in the form of a tablet and the company claims that it helps in treating hypertension and insomnia due to its calmative properties.

“This medicine is safe and reliable for middle and even old age people (39-70 years) who are at higher risk of side effects. The classical ayurvedic formulation outperforms other drugs in the same therapeutic range when combined with more potent herbs such as Vijaya (Cannabis Sativa) and Jatamansi (Nardostachys Jatamansi),” the company claims.

Each tablet of ‘Sarpagandha Vati’ contains Sarpagandha (262.20 mg), Khurasani Ajwain (52.44 mg), Jatamansi (26.22 mg), Vijaya (26.22 mg) and Pipalimula (4.92 mg).

The company claims that this Ayurvedic medicine calms the nervous system, aids in the maintenance of normal blood pressure, and maintains oxygen balance that helps regulate blood pressure in hypertensive patients. Additionally, Sarpagandha Vati’s diuretic and detoxifying properties benefit people with issues like Epilepsy and Delirium management, combating anxiety disorder and sleep disorder.

ALSO READ | HempStreet launches campaign for menstrual hygiene awareness among sex workers in Delhi